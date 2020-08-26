Granby announces candidates for town board, mayor

Granby has named the contenders running for mayor and three open seats on the Board of Trustees this November.

Only one candidate qualified for mayor, and that was current Trustee Josh Hardy.

As for the three trustee seats, five candidates qualified. That includes current Trustees Natascha O’Flaherty and Mary “Cathy” Tindle along with Kristie Delay, Chis Michalowski and Rebecca Quesada.

At Tuesday’s board meeting, former Mayor Paul Chavoustie officially resigned following a move outside town limits. Earlier this year, former Trustee Becky Johnson also resigned from her position due to a move.

The mayoral position was already up for election this year, along with Johnson’s, Tindle’s and O’Flaherty’s seats.

Hardy is the assumed winner of the mayor’s seat, unless a confirmed write-in candidate runs against him. So far, no one has come forward with an affidavit to be a write-in candidate, the town clerk said.

If Hardy wins the mayoral election, his trustee seat would open and the board would need to appoint someone to fill it for the remaining two years of that term.

The drawing for the ballot order will take place 5 p.m. Tuesday.

In other business:

• The town board adjusted their policy on how executive sessions would be announced following a request from a member of the public.

Agendas for meetings will now include a general description of what will be discussed in scheduled executive sessions. The placeholder currently on agendas citing a possible executive session will be removed, but the board can still call an unscheduled executive session if the need for one arises.

Trustee Tindle and Mayor Pro-Tem Deb Shaw felt the agenda functioned as it was and were not in favor of changing it, but were overruled.

• The trustees approved moving forward with a garage for the North Service Area. The town had budgeted $75,000 for a garage, which was put on hold when Water Superintendent Doug Bellatty found that the cost would be much higher than that.

Last week, a contractor working on a similar project in town ended up quoting work for a 40×40 foot building with a garage door for just $80,000. Bellatty added that he believes he can adjust his budget to make up the $5,000, but the trustees indicated they’d be willing to consider a supplement budget.

The board expressed enthusiasm for the project and approved moving forward subject to staff and attorney review of the contract.

• The board approved an agreement with ESCO Construction to fill a town owned gravel pit so the town does not have to augment water according to a new state regulation. In return, ESCO gets to use the gravel currently in the pit.

• The town approved a request from Middle Park Health for funding from the Infill Grant Program. The incentive will be for $8,656 based on square footage of the hospital expansion. Following this grant, the infill incentive fund will have approximately $32,902 remaining.

• The trustees also approved the final minor subdivision plat for three lots at Eagle Ridge; an ordinance to create a Public Parks Committee, similar to the Public Arts Committee; and an ordinance establishing a hearing procedure to address municipal campaign finance complaints as per state law.