Granby Chamber takes on new director

Lauren Huber

Courtesy photo

The Granby Chamber of Commerce has a new executive director.

Lauren Huber started with the chamber at the end of February and has spent the past few weeks getting to know Granby and the community.

Huber grew up in Oregon and moved around while working in the ski industries of West Virginia and California. Her family relocated to Granby from Harrisonburg, Virginia, where Huber was the resource director for the city’s main street organization.

Huber said she and her husband, who was recently hired as the new general manager of the River Run RV Resort, were missing the mountains when the opportunities arose for the couple in Granby. Huber was excited to see that Granby was a main street community and that the chamber was hiring.

“When it all came together, it was one of those too good to be true kind of moments,” Huber said. “We were thrilled.”

Huber has spent her first few weeks in the community getting to know Granby and exploring recreation opportunities. Her family has already skied at Granby Ranch and Snow Mountain Ranch, and they’ve gone snowshoeing.

While her new position has had to take on the unique challenge of the COVID-19 outbreak, Huber wants to do whatever she can for local business.

“This is such an important time for the community to come together and support small businesses,” Huber said.

She encouraged residents to do what they can, including buying takeout and gift certificates to help businesses dealing with what looks to be an early end to the ski season. Huber said owners can reach out to her if they need assistance or have questions during this time, whether or not they are members of the chamber, by emailing lauren@granbychamber.com.

As for her goals as director of the chamber, Huber is taking direction from what she hears in the community.

“My first priority is to meet people and learn about the values and traditions of the town,” Huber said. “How we can really emphasize that and help Granby to be the special place it is, but also a little bit better?”

Another goal Huber has is to create an environment where business owners and the community can be successful and enjoy the quality of life in town. Huber said she still has a lot to learn about Granby, but she has enjoyed what she’s seen so far.

“We have loved it. Everybody is so welcoming,” Huber said. “It is such a beautiful area, and everyone is so nice.”