Granby holds budget workshop after board of trustees meeting
The Granby Board of Trustees held its regular meeting an hour earlier than normal Oct. 25 because its budget workshop was scheduled to come afterwards. The regular meeting lasted just over 1.5 hours, while the budget workshop went nearly 3 hours.
Town Finance Director Sharon Spurlin gave a presentation to the board about the most recent budget draft. She highlighted some topics early in the presentation, including the town’s general fund having no debt other than copier leases, a new fund for the West Service Area water system, an increase in sales taxes in 2022 from 2021 and the possibility that $1.52 million would transfer to the capital fund if the land trust closes.
Spurlin also highlighted new topics for 2023, including the growth of staffing with two new positions — assistant town manager and one police officer — coming next year, her retirement in August and increases in water rates.
Town Manager Ted Cherry gave an overview of the general fund revenue, mentioning an increase of assessed value for the town, no change in property tax revenue, an expected $750,000 from use tax in 2023, an expected 3% increase in sale tax revenue and the few grants that are budgeted in 2023.
“We do try to budget conservatively,” Cherry said. “We try to keep our revenues maybe a little bit lower than what might actually come in, and we try to keep our expenses maybe a little bit higher than what we actually will see so that way we are not running into a red budget.”
Cherry said the estimate for the town’s total revenue in 2023 is just over $9 million, a decrease from 2022, but he told trustees to keep in mind that 2022 includes the sale of a property for a conservation easement.
The board also discussed the town’s capital fund, fleet fund for general government, water service area enterprise funds, the Grand Elk General Improvement District funds and Granby West General Improvement District fund.
Other business
- During public comment, Kyle Stinnett, the owner of the Grand Gazette, introduced himself to the board, and another man thanked the board for their efforts to curb speeding on Jasper Court.
- Resident Daniela Gosselova, who is running for a trustee seat, told the board about a complaint she has related to noxious weeds management during public comment.
- Alysha Fisher expressed her concerns about speeding on Avenues A, B and C, which are outside of Granby’s town limits, during public comment. Fisher asked if the town could annex the area into its limits and do more to help the situation.
- Nancy France thanked the board for the town’s donation to the weekly Saturday recycling program at Ace Hardware during public comment. Seth Stern, who is running for a trustee seat, told the board that his Troublesome Tomahawks business is open and his High Mountain Firearms store will open Friday.
- Laurie Graves, whose Graves Consulting company conducted the survey, presented salary survey results to the board. She went through recommendations from the survey, and the board voted to increase pay for staff members starting in fiscal year 2023, which costs $426,972 but was accounted for in the budget. The resolution created a new pay structure for town employees, including law enforcement.
- The board continued a public hearing about Granby Market Square’s final plat to Nov. 9.
- Trustees voted to extend the deadline for the town to grant initial acceptance of Sun Outdoor’s water system improvements to Nov. 10. It had previously been extended to Oct. 26.
- The board approved an application for inspection and issued a Certificate of Acceptance to GRCO LLC, the owners of Granby Ranch, for improvements they made to the roads and fire hydrants on Stratus Court.
- Trustees granted initial acceptance of public improvements O’Reilly Auto Enterprises LLC made to things like sidewalks, curbs, gutters, water and sewer systems and storm drains near its Granby store.
- The board approved the accounts payable for Oct. 25.
- Trustees approved a contract for Spurlin, who will retire in Aug. 2023, after discussing it in an executive session.
