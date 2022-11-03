Granby holds budget workshop after board of trustees meeting

Wind blows through the aspen trees outside of Granby Town Hall. The trustees meet every second and fourth Tuesday of the month.

Kyle McCabe/Sky-Hi News

The Granby Board of Trustees held its regular meeting an hour earlier than normal Oct. 25 because its budget workshop was scheduled to come afterwards. The regular meeting lasted just over 1.5 hours, while the budget workshop went nearly 3 hours.

Town Finance Director Sharon Spurlin gave a presentation to the board about the most recent budget draft . She highlighted some topics early in the presentation, including the town’s general fund having no debt other than copier leases, a new fund for the West Service Area water system, an increase in sales taxes in 2022 from 2021 and the possibility that $1.52 million would transfer to the capital fund if the land trust closes.

Spurlin also highlighted new topics for 2023, including the growth of staffing with two new positions — assistant town manager and one police officer — coming next year, her retirement in August and increases in water rates.

Town Manager Ted Cherry gave an overview of the general fund revenue, mentioning an increase of assessed value for the town, no change in property tax revenue, an expected $750,000 from use tax in 2023, an expected 3% increase in sale tax revenue and the few grants that are budgeted in 2023.

“We do try to budget conservatively,” Cherry said. “We try to keep our revenues maybe a little bit lower than what might actually come in, and we try to keep our expenses maybe a little bit higher than what we actually will see so that way we are not running into a red budget.”

Cherry said the estimate for the town’s total revenue in 2023 is just over $9 million, a decrease from 2022, but he told trustees to keep in mind that 2022 includes the sale of a property for a conservation easement.

The board also discussed the town’s capital fund, fleet fund for general government, water service area enterprise funds, the Grand Elk General Improvement District funds and Granby West General Improvement District fund.

