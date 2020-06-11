Granby hopes new agreement for building services improves process

The Granby Board of Trustees has revised its intergovernmental agreement with Winter Park and Fraser for building division services.

In this agreement, each town uses a common building code and one agency, based at Winter Park, to provide building services such as inspections and permits for all three towns. The former agreement was put in place in 2010.

Granby staff outlined some previous issues with the building department related to financial work. Part of the problem came because Winter Park is a home rule municipality with no use tax, unlike Granby, which is a statutory municipality with a use tax. It led to some taxation differences related to building permits.

Town Manager Ted Cherry also acknowledged that there had been some past issues with oversight at the building department, but after working with Winter Park’s new town manager, he said that these issues would hopefully be ironed out.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Some board members expressed their concerns about how the agreement had been working. However, if the town chose to not continue the agreement, Granby would have to create its own building department or contract it out with a different party. Both alternatives would come with additional challenges.

Granby’s staff will be overlooking the work to make sure it’s done properly, and the town board always has the option to pull out of the intergovernmental agreement with 90 days notice. The contract must also be renewed yearly, so it can be revisited if it is not working.

The town board approved the motion 6-1, with Trustee Becky Johnson dissenting due to concerns about the flawed system.

In other business: