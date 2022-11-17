Granby man arrested for felony drug possession
Grand County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Granby resident Joshua Stonerock Oct. 19 for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, as well as misdemeanor criminal mischief and a misdemeanor harassment.
Deputies had a warrant for Stonerock’s arrest and one observed his vehicle at a hotel in unincorporated Grand County, according to a warrantless arrest probable cause statement. The deputy watched Stonerock get in his vehicle and drive away, so they pulled Stonerock over and took him into custody.
A K-9 unit searched Stonerock’s car after an “open-air sniff,” and police reported the search found a little less than 4 grams of methamphetamine combined with fentanyl in the front center compartment.
Stonerock is scheduled for a court appearance in late December.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.