Granby man arrested for felony drug possession

Grand County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Granby resident Joshua Stonerock Oct. 19 for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, as well as misdemeanor criminal mischief and a misdemeanor harassment.

Deputies had a warrant for Stonerock’s arrest and one observed his vehicle at a hotel in unincorporated Grand County, according to a warrantless arrest probable cause statement. The deputy watched Stonerock get in his vehicle and drive away, so they pulled Stonerock over and took him into custody.

A K-9 unit searched Stonerock’s car after an “open-air sniff,” and police reported the search found a little less than 4 grams of methamphetamine combined with fentanyl in the front center compartment.

Stonerock is scheduled for a court appearance in late December.