Granby Ranch announces free summer music series

Ghost of Paul Revere will kick off the newly announced Rocky Mountain Music Series on July 4 at Granby Ranch.

Courtesy Granby Ranch

Granby Ranch has scheduled an all-new, family friendly festival with three confirmed artists planned this summer across three dates.

The Rocky Mountain Music Series at Granby Ranch will feature national acts from the “New Outlaw” and “Americana” music genres, according to an announcement from the ski and golf resort.

“We’re really excited to bring this style of music to the area,” said Andy Wirth, CEO and founder of Ridgeline Executive Group, which manages Granby Ranch.

The festivals will be free to the public and feature a variety of family activities and dining options at the Granby Ranch ski resort base.

The festival will kick off July 4 with Ghost of Paul Revere, a trio from Maine with a dynamic distillation of folk, bluegrass, rock and alternative. Rising Appalachia will follow on July 24 bringing sisters Leah and Chloe Smith’s blend of folk, world and urban music.

The last announced performance will be Aug. 13 featuring Paul Cauthen, who blends old-school country and gritty soul with 70’s funk and gospel.

All performances will be in the early evening with additional details to follow. Wirth added that the event will truly be a festival and not just a concert, with a number of family-friendly activities planned to go with the acts.

Wirth said that more events will be announced through the summer and fall at Granby Ranch.

“This is the first of what will be many announcements and initiatives to support and bolster this effort to bring new life and energy to Granby Ranch,” Wirth added.