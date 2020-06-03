Granby Rec offers summer programs

Granby Bait N Tackle finished atop the tournament standings in the Granby adult softball league last year. Granby Recreation hopes to start this year's league later this month, health regulations permitting.

Courtesy of Granby Recreation Department

The Granby Recreation Department is able to begin offering some summer programs for both children and adults.

The summer youth day camp program includes golf and tennis lessons, games, activities, crafts and some possible field trips. Day camp is open to children 5 and older. Kids meet at Granby Elementary School at 8 a.m. and pick up is by 5:30 p.m. The cost is $34 per day and spots are limited, so register early.

State guidance permitting, Granby Rec will also begin an adult softball league June 15. The plan is to play double headers under the lights on Monday nights through early August. Interested teams and individuals looking for teams must register to play. The fee is $375 per team and registration is due by June 10.

Tennis instructor Kate Walker will be offering tennis lessons with Granby Rec this summer. Lessons will be every Wednesday from June 17 to July 22. Intro to tennis lessons are for children ages 6-10 and take place 10-11 a.m. Adult lessons are from 9-10 a.m.

Raquets are available for use and preregistration is requested. All lessons are held on Granby’s court in Raffety Park. Six week sessions are $50 for adults and $45 for youth, three week sessions are $30 for adults and $25 for youth, and drop ins are $12 for adults and $10 for youth.

For more information or to register for any of these programs, call the Granby Recreation Department at 970-887-3961.