Granby spillway sees highest flow since 2016

Jeff Stahla the public information officer of Northern Water, sets up a camera to record the Granby Spillway June 23. The spillway was flowing at about 2,000 cubic feet per second.

Tara Alatorre/Sky-Hi News

The Granby spillway is roaring with some of the highest flows since 2016 thanks this year’s heavy snowmelt that produced a higher-than-normal spring runoff across Colorado, according to the National Weather Service.

Last weekend the spillway reached almost 2,100 cubic feet per second during its peak flow, which includes water releases from the Granby Dam into a channel west of the spillway.

Northern Water invited Sky-Hi News to see the Granby Spillway during a high flow on June 23, 2023. The spillway is moving at about 2,000 cubic feet per second.

Jeff Stahla, the public information officer for Northern Water, explained that the highest flow for the spillway is approximately 2,100 cfs.

The Granby spillway shows off its rooster tail during a high flow June 23. Tara Alatorre/Sky-Hi News

The spillway last flowed in 2019.

“We (Northern Water) did run water over the spillway in 2019, but this is the most since 2016,” Stahla stated in an email to Sky-Hi News.

Stahla says water will be running over the spillway for the next couple of weeks, but the level of water flowing will fluctuate.

The spillway can be seen while driving across the Granby Dam on County Road 6, however there is no stopping on the dam.

Northern Water operates Granby Dam and spillway jointly with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.