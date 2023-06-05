Granby to start work on Thompson Road repaving Monday
Thompson Road, which connects U.S. Highway 40 to the City Market shopping center and Grand Elk neighborhood in Granby, will have construction crews starting June 5 to repave it. Disputes over which parties had a responsibility to maintain the infamously pothole-ridden road have slowed repair efforts since at least 2021.
In January, an increase in the estimated repair costs again delayed the project’s approval. Town staff and United Cos., the construction company contracted by the town, found $90,000 savings, and the town and Kroger, which owns City Market and the shopping center on Thompson Road, increased their financial contributions to the project.
The Granby Board of Trustees approved the project in April, and Town Manager Ted Cherry said at the May 23 meeting that construction is scheduled to run through September.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.