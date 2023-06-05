Granby to start work on Thompson Road repaving Monday

Thompson Road, which connects U.S. Highway 40 to the City Market shopping center and Grand Elk neighborhood in Granby, will have construction crews starting June 5 to repave it. Disputes over which parties had a responsibility to maintain the infamously pothole-ridden road have slowed repair efforts since at least 2021.

In January, an increase in the estimated repair costs again delayed the project’s approval. Town staff and United Cos., the construction company contracted by the town, found $90,000 savings, and the town and Kroger, which owns City Market and the shopping center on Thompson Road, increased their financial contributions to the project.

The Granby Board of Trustees approved the project in April, and Town Manager Ted Cherry said at the May 23 meeting that construction is scheduled to run through September.