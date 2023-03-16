Granby’s Captain Emily Warner celebrated at state capitol
Grand County commissioners and state delegates honored Captain Emily Warner, Granby/Grand County airport’s namesake on March 8.
Colorado State Senator Dylan Roberts and Colorado Speaker of the House Julie McCluskie, who both serve Grand County, held a tribute for Captain Warner at the state capitol.
Several Grand County guests attended, including Shanna Ganne, executive director of the Grand County Historical Association, county commissioner Merrit Linke, and Josh Schroeder, the Emily Warner Field Airport manager.
From this year forward, March 8 will be Celebrate Emily Warner and Women Airline Pilots Day.
