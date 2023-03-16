 Granby’s Captain Emily Warner celebrated at state capitol | SkyHiNews.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Granby’s Captain Emily Warner celebrated at state capitol

News News |

  

After the tribute to Emily Warner at the State Capitol building, attendees were invited for photos under the Capitol Dome.
Josh Schroeder/Courtesy Photo

Grand County commissioners and state delegates honored Captain Emily Warner, Granby/Grand County airport’s namesake on March 8.

Colorado State Senator Dylan Roberts and Colorado Speaker of the House Julie McCluskie, who both serve Grand County, held a tribute for Captain Warner at the state capitol.

Several Grand County guests attended, including Shanna Ganne, executive director of the Grand County Historical Association, county commissioner Merrit Linke, and Josh Schroeder, the Emily Warner Field Airport manager.

From this year forward, March 8 will be Celebrate Emily Warner and Women Airline Pilots Day.

Grand County commissioner Merrit Linke (far left) stands with pilots and other guests during Emily Warner’s tribute at the state capitol.
Meg Soyars/Sky-Hi News

More Like This, Tap A Topic
coloradocommunitygovernmentnews
Celebrations
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.

Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.

If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.

 