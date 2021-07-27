Grand County Fishing Report: Move around, pay attention to your electronics for success

This lake trout was caught last week in Grand County. Landing the big ones is all about good timing and finding the right locations this time of year.

Here is this week’s Grand County fishing report.

Grand Lake: The water temp has officially become the most important factor regarding success for all species on Grand Lake. The pleasure boaters, personal watercraft and rentals have taken over, but that does not mean there isn’t still a great bite to be had, as long as anglers look in the right places at the right time.

The lake trout are definitely spreading out on very deep structure and in some cases, finding the thermocline that best fits them to get through the dog days of summer. Right now, it takes a lot of moving around and paying special attention to your electronics for maximum success.

We have started downsizing our presentations for numbers of bites throughout the day to maximize action. Most of our fish are coming from the 80 foot deep range with multiple bites coming suspended over deep water. The good thing about finding suspended fish is that they are very hungry and willing to take a jig.

Small jigs such as twisters and grubs have been getting all of the action when tipped with a piece of sucker meat. Rainbows and browns continue to produce a steady bite but that means that you have to fish very early in the day.

Surface temps are at the highest you will find and these fish go deeper as soon as the sun hits the surface. The best lures for these fish have been a small Leech Flutter Spoon from CLAM Outdoors as well as a drop kick jig that is tipped with a small crawler and is suspended below a slip bobber.

Williams Fork: Ramp hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Water capacity is at 89% and dropping. The surface temp is 66 degrees early in the morning, warming to near the mid-70s in the main body on sunny days. The shallow bays are abnormally warm.

The lake trout bite is fair — single-digit catches per rod. The best bite is early in the morning. Once the sun is high, the bite slows until late afternoon.

Look for lake trout in 60-90 feet of water. Tubes or other plastics tipped with sucker meat fished on the bottom are working best. Due to Colorado Parks and Wildlife not stocking rainbows or Kokes in an effort to rid the lake of gill lice, fishing for both species is slow. Northerns are also slow, but I’m seeing a little activity early in the morning and late in the afternoon on lures worked with a slow to medium retrieve.

Lake Granby: Fishing remains fair to good for all species. Best bite has been in the morning before the storms roll in. Kokanee are being found 20-30 feet deep suspended over deep water along Knight Ridge and mouth of Grand Bay.

Rainbow trout and brown trout are being caught along the shorelines, so focus on areas where creeks are flowing in and where rocks meet mud.

Small spoons and deep diving crankbaits have been working well, cast from the shore or trolled. Lake trout have continued to move deeper as the water warms and are being caught in 60-90 feet of water. Bright colored and glow tubes and grubs tipped with a small piece of sucker worked right on the bottom has been most productive baits.

The fishing report is brought to you by Fishing with Bernie. Owner Bernie Keefe and his team have been guiding in Grand County for more than 25 years. Jake Foos, Randy H. and Dan Shannon contributed to this report. Go to http://www.FishingWithBernie.com for more.