Grand County Fishing Report: The bite right now is as good as it ever gets

The lake trout are hungry, and the fishing in Grand County has been excellent.

Courtesy Fishing with Bernie

Here is this week’s Grand County fishing report.

Grand Lake: Right now the fishing is about as good as I can ever remember, so please get out and enjoy it. Lake traffic is very high, so be cautious when traveling on the water in any type of watercraft.

Surface temps are in the high 40s right now, and that is a good sign that the fishing is red-hot. The inlets continue to spill cold, clean water into the lake, and that is helping the bite tremendously.

Rainbows and browns are hungry and willing to eat a variety of baits in the morning. Small spoons, Tazmanian devils and jerk baits continue to produce when cast in shallow water.

The most important aspect of this bite is being on the water as early as possible. Once the sun hits the water, this bite seems to change, so start early.

The lake trout bite is very good right now. We have been finding fish in depths from 40-80 feet, and they are hungry. Tube jigs, spoons and hair jigs seem to be working best. Adding a small piece of sucker meat and/or scent has been contributing to high catch rates. This bite has been good for us all the way into the early afternoon.

Williams Fork: The ramp hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Water capacity is at 81%. The lake is 12 feet low. The surface temp is 56 degrees, warming to mid 60s in the afternoon.

Now that the deep water chironomid midge hatch is over, the lake trout bite has improved to fair to good. Lakers are being caught in 60-80 feet of water on plastics tipped with sucker meat. Bank fishing for rainbows is slow, as is trolling for Kokanee, both due to lack of population.

Northerns can be found sunning in shallow water late morning. Some fish are following but they’re reluctant to bite. Slow moving baits my entice a strike.

Lake Granby: Fishing all over the lake is good to excellent right now. Water levels are rising steadily as well as the temps. We are seeing surface temps into the 60s already.

Rainbow trout are biting well in the inlets and moving water areas of the lake. Pink and silver spinners or spoons worked in erratic action have been doing well.

Brown trout are active along the rock and mud lines. Work them with deep diving crankbaits bounced in the rocks.

The lake trout bite has remained very good. Fish are being caught between 30-70 feet of water on small plastics in crayfish colors. Your typical tubes also will produce, especially with a small piece of sucker for extra enticement. Boat traffic has been heavy on the weekends, so use caution when heading out.

The fishing report is brought to you by Fishing with Bernie. Owner Bernie Keefe and his team have been guiding in Grand County for more than 25 years. Jake Foos, Randy H. and Dan Shannon contributed to this report. Go to http://www.FishingWithBernie.com for more.