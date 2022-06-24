Grand County hosts Mandela Washington Fellows
This month, a group of 23 young professionals traveled from their homes in Africa to the University of Colorado Denver, as part of the Mandela Washington Fellowship. The fellowship is a six-week leadership and academic program, where participants can further their careers and make international connections.
The professionals participating in UC Denver’s program, who represent 19 countries across the continent, include doctors, lawyers, physical therapists, non-governmental organization leaders, renewable energy engineers, and more. On Tuesday, June 21, Fraser local and UC Denver lecturer coordinator for the group, Dr. Jane Hansberry, led the Fellows to Grand County. The Fellows got to see a slice of Rocky Mountain life and meet with professionals and government leaders in Fraser and Winter Park.
In next Wednesday’s paper we ask the Mandela Fellows and what their best takeaways were from their visit to Grand County.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User