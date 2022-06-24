Grand County hosts Mandela Washington Fellows

As part of their tour through Grand County, the Mandela Fellows visited Fraser's Town Hall to meet with local leaders and learn about rural government.

Meg Soyars/Sky-Hi News

This month, a group of 23 young professionals traveled from their homes in Africa to the University of Colorado Denver, as part of the Mandela Washington Fellowship. The fellowship is a six-week leadership and academic program, where participants can further their careers and make international connections.

The professionals participating in UC Denver’s program, who represent 19 countries across the continent, include doctors, lawyers, physical therapists, non-governmental organization leaders, renewable energy engineers, and more. On Tuesday, June 21, Fraser local and UC Denver lecturer coordinator for the group, Dr. Jane Hansberry, led the Fellows to Grand County. The Fellows got to see a slice of Rocky Mountain life and meet with professionals and government leaders in Fraser and Winter Park.

In next Wednesday’s paper we ask the Mandela Fellows and what their best takeaways were from their visit to Grand County.