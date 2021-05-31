Grand County real estate sales, May 23-29

Grand County’s real estate transactions May 23-29 were worth more than $21.4 million combined.

• Shores of Shadow Mountain FP Lot 41 – Randy and William Mitchem to Marie Chatterley, $194,000

• Grand View Park AFP Lot 9 – Claudia Konchar to Roger and Nancy Pinkley, $55,900

• Granby Ranch Filing 6, Lot 43 – Dart Holdings LLC to Seven Seven Investments LLC, $115,000

• Granby Ranch Filing 5 First Administrative Plat Lot 9 – Adam and Elizabeth Carewe to Layne and Leigh Litteer, $695,000

• Shadow Crest Condo Unit 1C, Bldg 1 – Curtis and Sally Immel to SCS Family Trust, $500

• Longview Addn/Hot Sulphur Springs Block 8, Lots 1, 2 – Habitat for Humanity Grand County Colorado Inc to Maria Archuleta Jones, $157,500

• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 3 63 – Taishan Mountain Retreat LLC to Kurt Monigle and Trine Bumiller, $3,500,000

• Columbine Lake Lot 4, Block 11 – James and Patricia Cherrington to Susan and Michael Miller, $760,000

• Ideal Park Subdivision Partial Legal – See Document; SECS 11,12,13,14 TWP 1N R 78W Partial Legal – See Documents – Jones Creek Ranch LLC to Town of Hot Sulphur Springs Colorado – $499,920

• Beaver Village Flg #3, Bldg 19, Unit 202 – Chris Bryant and Ashley Nichols to Robert Leigh Jr, Robert Leigh III, $490,000

• Gore City Addn to Kremmling Block 4, Lots 14, 15 Partial Legal – See Document – CCGBD LLC to Tifany Rubalcaba, $289,999

• Leland Creek Sub Lot 52 – Scott and Christina Kline to Joshua Freedman and Sara Claude Michon, $463,000

• Innsbruck Val-Moritz Sub Block 7, Lots 2, 5 – Innsbruck Homes LLC to Paul and Scott Klees, $50,000

• Pine Ridge Sub Exempt Lot 1 – David and Emily Troutman to Jon and Lois Pratt, $1,400,000

• Cabins at Porcupine Ridge Lot 13B – Gordon and Lynne Ferguson to Philip James Richards Trust, $890,000

• Vista at Timber Run Condo Unit 5 – Lorre Brownson Olsen to Brady Bjornson and Katie Coyle, $284,500

• Parlay Ranch & Parcel 1 Lot 3 – Chandranath Subramaniam and Kristen Edwardsen to Tom and Mary Greenwell, $240,000

• Inn at SilverCreek PH II Condo Unit 550 – 62927 HWY 40 LLC to Jeffrey Marx and Carole Flood, $130,000

• Soda Springs Ranch AFP, Tract C, Tennis Unit 3D – Kevin Eldredge and Deborah Whitten to Cheney and Travis Bostic, $331,000

• Winter Park Highlands Greenridge Lot 70 – Judd and Eldeen Pickett to Eric and Carey Nyberg, $285,000

• Winter Park Highlands Unit 2, Lot 16 – John and Molly Leamon to Amy Scanlan and David Gesler, $485,000

• Ridge Elk Creek Subdivision Lot 5, Block 3 – Thomas Stanley to Mark and Debrah Richards, $61,000

• Soda Springs Ranch Filing 2, Unit 35 – Ronald and Sheri Tannascoli to John and Bonnie Deagostino, $149,000

• Casa Grande Estates TRT 23 – Scott and Robbin Stapleton to Michael Connelly, $250,000

• Shadow Mountain Estates 3rd Filing Lot 8 – Norman E Clausen Revocable Trust and Barbara A Clausen Revocable Trust to Stuga Getaway LLC, $535,000

• SECS 9,10 TWP 1S R 79W Partial Legal – See Document – Corline Henderson, Ross Merle Henderson Residuary Trust to Kenneth and Beth Hansen, $315,850

• Soda Springs Ranch AFP Tract C, Tennis Unit 3C – Gladys Dinges and Lori Holden to Erika Gallagher and Justin James Knapko Baum, $335,000

• Stagecoach Meadows Sub Lot 22 – Gordon and Penny Parker to D L and Wendy Griffin, $379,000

• Shores of Shadow Mountain FP Lot 40 – Niederbrach Family Trust to Janna Perry, $1,226,250

• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 4 22 – Scott and Karen Tuke to David Kaso and Clara Ines Diaz, $210,000

• Soda Springs Ranch Filing No. 3, Lot 30 – Donald and Beverly Freng to Kolby and Alicia O’Herron, $1,000,000

• Granby Ranch Filing 1B, Lot 26 – Darren St Laurent Trust to 3 South Self Storage LLC, $1,099,000

• Base Camp One Condos Unit 207 R – Nicholas, JoAnne and Janet Kameron to Stephen and Kathleen Smith, $480,000

• Granby Lot 18, Block 6 – Frank and Lisa Parrish, Lisa Carlson to Stacy Nation and Billy Calderon, $600,000

• Pole Creek Valley Subdivision Lots 33, 34 – Jeff and Becky Imgrund to Stanislav and Tomas Kovalevskis, $250,000

• Heinis Addition to Kremmling Block 6, Lots 5, 7, 9, 11, 13, 15 – Forward Inc to Hill Holdings LLC, $550,000

• Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 100 Timeshare 100650 – Lee Family Trust to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500

• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 71 Timeshare 071128 – Oscar and Toni Campos to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500

• Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 88 Timeshare 088641 – Paul and Gloria Silbernagel to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500

• Shores of Shadow Mountain FP Lot 11 – Wayne Neitz and Nancy Nemitz to Dwight and Maureen Friedley, $2,497,000

• Granby Ranch Filing 10, Lot 9 – Mark, Angela and Angie Breen to Craig Witte and Ann Abplanalp, $165,000