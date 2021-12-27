Grand County real estate transactions, Dec. 19-25
Grand County’s real estate transactions Dec. 19-25 were worth more than $31.5 million combined.
• Trail Mountain Ranchettes Subdivision Lot 5, Block 2 – John and Vickie Apking to Gary Simpson and Debra Shannon Simpson, $207,500
• Stagecoach Meadows Subdivision Lot 15A – Christine and George Eastment III to Christine and Paul Bockmann, $334,150
• Scanloch Subdivision Block 10, Lots 4,5,6 – James and Katherine Fox to Cory and Sara Cummings, $600,000
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 11, Block 9 – Jennifer Newman to Matoush Nystrom Family Trust, $858,450
• Lake Forest 1st Addn Subdivision Block 1, Lots 41,50 – Estate of Carolyn Sue Sheriff to Michael and Courtney Kerschen, $438,000
• Pole Creek Preserve Lot 14 – Benjamin and Kathryn Watson to Kenneth and Carla Boenish, $3,360,000
• Leland Creek Subdivision Lot 36 – Christine and Paul Bockmann to Libby Boyd Living Trust and Chris Boyd Living Trust, $2,000,000
• Aspen Mead Unit 204, Bldg G – Dustan and Amberlie Stevens to Samuel Schmitt, $445,000
• Birds Nest Condo Unit 6 – Carroll Zeigler, Loreta Dziaugiene, Loreta Lukosius, Livnxs LLC, Simonas Lukosius to Susan Taylor, $212,500
• Red Quill Village Townhomes Lot 12 – Steve and T. Lynne Paris to CG Holdings LLC, Peacock Holdings LLC, Lobuche Holdings LLC, $1,220,000
• East Mountain Filing 11, Lot 23 – Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company to Jeff and Maureen Crist, $1,449,822
• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 3 24 – Fairways at Pole Creek Development LLC to Thomas and Lanna O’Malley, $205,000
• Village at Arrowhead 2nd Flg Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 66-85, Lot 74 – Park Plaza Investors LLC to Clan Campbell LLC, $45,000
• Rendezvous Center Condominiums Lot 1 – Rendezvous VC LLC, Koelbel Company to I. Benjamin and Kathryn Watson, $1,679,000
• Rendezvous Center Condominiums Unit 301 – Rendezvous VC LLC, Koelbel Company to Kristen and Michael Wilson, $1,379,000
• SEC 32 TWP 2N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – John Apking and John Becksmith to CAGOCO LLC, $930,000
• Roam Filing No. 1, Lot 17, Block 5 – Ski Idlewild Property LLC to Jeffrey and Nhi Aronheim, $905,000
• Grand County Estates First Filing Lot 60 – Michael and Brianne Crossland to Daniel Duran, $1,100,000
• Ranches at Devils Thumb Lot 7 – Ranches Devils Thumb Inc to Todd Miller and Christine Cruz-Miller, $1,325,000
• Boardwalk Plaza Condominiums Unit 105 – PLK LLC to Moser Real Estate Holdings LLC, $495,000
• Ranches at Devils Thumb Lot 11A – Ridge 11 LLC to Ryan and Courtney Reid, $6,537,884.52
• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & OpenSpace Lot 3 9 – Diana Swanson to Shawn and Tambrey Snyder, $185,000
• Antler Ranchettes Lots 5,10 – Kay Barker and Blair Corder to Cheryl Mervich and Jason Brandt, $700,000
• Shadow Mountain Estates 2nd Filing Lot 8 – Hal and Margaret Meyers to Epicpow LLC, $375,000
• Hideaway Station Partial Legal – See Document/Includes Easements; Winter Park Mixed Use Development – Winter Park Development Co LLC to SKCK Settlement Corporation, $3,075,000
• Pole Creek Ranch Sub Exemption TRT 2 Partial Legal – See Document; Lot 1 SEC 4 TWP 1S R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Daniel and Cammie Freed to Carolyn A Liebler Trust, $233,100
• Beaver Village Flg #1, Bldg 2, Unit 204 – Coyote Trail LLC to Brian and Lauren Francis, $615,000
• Grand View Park Subdivision Lot 10 – Julie Barbera and Thomas Konchar to Roger and Nancy Pinkley, $48,000
• Gore City Addn to Kremmling Block 15, Lots 8-10 – Eugene Abram to Kyle Sovada, $499,500
