Grand County real estate transactions, Dec. 5-11
Grand County’s real estate transactions Dec. 5-11 were worth more than $26.4 million combined.
• Timber Heights Subdivision Lot 4, Block 3 – Monika Brinkmann to John and Gail Bendrat, $45,000
• East Mountain Filing 1, Lot 82 – Rendezvous Colorado LLC, Koelbel Company to Brian Williams and Susan Herchenbach, $899,000
• SEC 10 TWP 1N R 78W Partial Legal – See Document – Vincent and Paul Halpin to Matthew and Chance Harms, $400,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 3, Lot 15 – Dan Bennett Corporation to Florence Wagner, $118,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 3, Lot 12 – Patrick and Heather Kearns to Dale and Alisa Martin, $150,000
• Lakota Filing 6, Lot 41, TRT E – Michael and Gayle Lettenmaier to KAJE Investments LLC, $1,323,000
• Grand Lake Lot 8, Block 18 – Anita Entz and Monika Conger to Barry and Deborah Starr, $549,000
• SEC 35 TWP 2N R 77W Partial Legal – See Document; Lots 2,3, SEC 2 TWP 1N R 77W Partial Legal – See Documents – Steven Murphy to Marcus McDermett, $400,000
• Gore City Addn to Kremmling Block 6, Lots 6,7 – Zachery Horn and Carrie Martinez to Edwin O. Guevara Ardon, $449,000
• Skyview at Waterside West Bldg F, Unit F6 and Garage Unit F6- Patrick Hayes and Lisa Spinazzola Hayes to Joshua Kelter, $729,000
• Old Park Filing #2, Lot 10, Block D – Cortney Hodge and Cindy Gioia to Benjamin and Kellie Steinle, $535,000
• Hideaway Park Block 1, Lots 5,6,7 Partial Legal – See Document; SEC 33 TWP 1S R 75W Partial Legal – See Document – KKPC WP LLC to Snowshoe Commercial Properties LLC, $2,910,000
• Lake Forest 1st Addition Subdivision Block 1, Lots 39,52 – Andrew Beisel to Josey Edmondson and Oakley Ellis, $481,000
• Aspen Meadows Condominiums Unit 305, Bldg H and TRT 11, Garage Unit 91 – Thomas and Barbara Hury to Leslie Cassar and David Patrick Noel Cassar, $551,500
• Pine Tree Plaza Condominiums Unit 101 – David Miller to Susan Cahill and Austin Degarmo, $189,150
• Ice Box Estates 1st Subdivision Lot 21 – Steve Sumrall to Christopher and Jennifer Fackler, $880,000
• Ridge Elk Creek Subdivision Lot 8, Block 3 – Anthony and Melissa Wilemon to Seth and Mandy Tamisiea, $105,000
• Red Quill Village Townhomes Lot 21 – William Stith to Jason and Kelley Inmon, $1,265,000
• Columbine Lake Lot 13, Block 5 – Poehler Living Trust to James and Katherine Fox, $750,000
• Base Camp 9200 Second Replat Unit B4, Bldg B – Grant D. Mechlin Revocable Trust to Christopher N. Ryan Revocable Trust and Christine M. D. Ryan Revocable Trust, $1,950,000
• Lake Forest 1st Addition Subdivision Block 2, Lots 18,19 – Susan Boh to Mark and Jessica Wall, $552,500
• Rabbit Ears Village Subdivision Lot 86 – James and Susan Honaker to Jacob and Jill Hansen, Lisa and Brian Lovett, $598,000
• Hot Sulphur Springs 1st Addn Block 1, Lots 15-17 – Howard Retzer Jr to Pamela and Lou Center, $422,000
• Gore Lakes Unit #3, Lot 1 – Robert and Linda Kellogg to Harbor Point Land Holdings LLC, $749,500
• Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 39 – KGE LLC, Koelbel Company to Tact LLC, $781,128
• Village at Elk Track 2nd Flg Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 35 – KGE LLC, Koelbel Company to Benjamin and Nicole Vinson, $764,181
• Granby 2nd Block 10, Lots 18-21 and Lot 17 Partial Legal – See Document – Claude and Sherri Goff, Sherri Selby to Richard, Cathy, Ehren and Abbey Samuelson, $600,000
• Alpine Acres Subdivision Block 1, Lots 5,6 – Jill Childress to Jayson and Hannah Harris, $625,000
• Zephyr Mountain Lodge Condo Bldg 1 & 2, Unit 2214 – Gail Rosemann Revocable Trust, Midwest Trust Company to Ben and Rachel Holtzman, $510,000
• Rock Creek Outright Exemption Lot 1 – Blue Ribbon Ranch LLC, Skylark Enterprises Inc. to Corey Williams and Lodema Cullum, $460,000
• Winter Park Lodge II, Bldg G, Unit 203 – Jacques Thomas to Brandon Spence, $455,000
• Valley at Winter Park Subdivision Lot 48 – Thomas Brue to Moody Joint Trust, $310,000
• Granby 3rd Lot 10, Block 5 – Janice Tilstra to Michael Bowles, $475,000
• Grand Meadows Granby Lot 15, Block 4 – Rick and Carol Dull to Monica McFarlin and Lance Maggart, $399,400
• Gore Lakes Lot 12 – George Losee to Jeffrey Mornan and Elizabeth Poladsky, $800,000
• Beaver Village Flg #3, Bldg 19, Unit 304 – Inky Enterprises LLC to Sean and Jennifer Huggard, $610,000
• Grand View Highlands Filing #1, Lot 27 – Adam Cudd and Mara Kohler to Michael and Kelly McNish, $900,000
• Trailhead Lodges Lodge 3, Unit 312 – Taft Valley LLC to Kristen and David Russell, $850,000
• Silversage Subdivision Lot 1, Block 2 – Luke Johnson to Liquid Property Group LLC, $35,000
• Kicking Horse Lodges Unit 302, Bldg 1, Unit 302, Bldg Appaloosa – Scot and Shelby MacPherson, Deborah Lazaroff to Hannah Parkes and Rachel Fuller, $575,000
• Railroad Townhomes TRT B – Zachary and Theresa Rice to Wayne Cooper, $264,000
