 Grand County Real Estate Transactions, July 3-9.
Grand County Real Estate Transactions, July 3-9.

News |

Real estate transactions totaled $18,534,175 across 26 sales for the week of July 3 to 9.

1249 Rendezvous Road, Fraser

3,088-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.279 acres of land.

Seller: RDGF Revocable Trust

Buyer: Jason L. Webster Living Trust

Price: $1,685,000

120 Campfire Lane, Fraser

2,561-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.114 acres of land.

Seller: Thomas and Mary Wallace

Buyer: J. David and Deanna McCurdy

Price: $1,520,000

278 Lions Gate Drive, Winter Park

2,722-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.0196 acres of land.

Seller: Jeffrey Mauck

Buyer: Richard Hankin

Price: $1,305,000

102 Creekview Way, Winter Park

2,095-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.031 acres of land.

Seller: Bruce A. Baker Family Revocable Trust and Suzanne E. Baker Family Revocable Trust

Buyer: DTH Properties LLC

Price: $1,300,000

572 Telemark Court, Telemark Condos, Winter Park

2,055-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Christopher and Amanda Koch

Buyer: Matthew Durnin and Stephanie Hallford

Price: $1,220,000

17 GCR 8803, Granby

2,789-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.95 acres of land.

Seller: James and Mary Jo Wright

Buyer: George and Mary Ann Human

Price: $1,025,000

85 GCR 4632/Riverview Road, Grand Lake

4,042-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.5 acres of land.

Seller: Carol and Robert Dunkel Jr.

Buyer: Cynthia Hajost and Kerry Moore

Price: $1,000,000

54 Hay Meadow Drive, Fraser

3,860-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.1055 acres of land.

Seller: Grand Park Homes LLC

Buyer: Patrick and Shelley Finnegan

Price: $913,923

55 GCR 8945/Sage Street, Granby

3,334-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.5 acres of land.

Seller: Taylor Family Trust

Buyer: Wayne Balnicki and Annette Charnecki

Price: $874,962

113 Summit Point Lane, Granby

2,132-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.077 acres of land.

Seller: Glenn Morrison and Elisabeth Green

Buyer: Stacey Dale, Kevin Schuetz, Denise and Ronald Holbrook

Price: $800,000

64 Hay Meadow Drive, Fraser

3,040-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.0463 acres of land.

Seller: Grand Park Homes LLC

Buyer: Eric and Kim Harja

Price: $789,390

250 GCR 4633/Timberline Trail, Grand Lake

2,888-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.82 acres of land.

Seller: Wesley and Nancy Nickel

Buyer: John and Ann Boettcher

Price: $786,000

201 Zephyr Way, Zephyr Mountain Lodge, Winter Park

569-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Cordell and Carol Pfarr

Buyer: Richard and Myla Abano

Price: $600,000

253 GCR 4421, Soda Springs, Grand Lake

1,689-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.2-bath condo.

Seller: John Behan

Buyer: Stephen and Kimberly Gilmartin

Price: $500,000

4103 Blue Sky Trail, Kicking Horse Lodges, Granby

960-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: John and Barbara Daugherty

Buyer: Alexander and Margaret Price

Price: $499,000

247 GCR 8910/Lake Drive, Summit at SilverCreek, Granby

1,071-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.

Seller: DTH Holdings LLC

Buyer: William Sturtz

Price: $475,000

329 GCR 804, Winter Park Lodge II, Fraser

789-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Jean Luc Schwab

Buyer: Thomas and Cynthia Schippert

Price: $445,000

905 GCR 834/Cranmer, Lookout Village Condos, Fraser

856-square-foot, one-bedroom, 1 ½-bath condo.

Seller: Robert and Annette Schurich

Buyer: Thomas Blackwood

Price: $445,000

Boardwalk Plaza Condominiums Unit 201C, Grand Lake

Seller: PLK LLC

Buyer: Ian and Deanna Palombo

Price: $436,400

62543 US Highway 40, Granby

1,856-square-foot, commercial building.

Seller: Thomas Shepherd

Buyer: Brandon and Elizabeth Williams

Price: $424,500

Iron Horse Way, Winter Park

Iron Horse Building C, Condo Unit 1083

Seller: Benjamin Zwerling and Marina Torbeck

Buyer: Cristin, Peter, John and Mark Zimmer, Mary Crawford Guarnera

Price: $385,000

411 Antler Way, Winter Park

Lakota Filing 6, Tract E, Lot 42

Seller: Robert W. Krulish Revocable Trust and Judith Alene Krulish Revocable Trust

Buyer: Jacqueline and Sean Hampton

Price: $300,000

1001 Kinsey Avenue, Kremmling

1,023-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.289 acres of land.

Seller: Sharon Holland

Buyer: Bonnie Gury

Price: $298,000

105 GCR 44221, Soda Springs Tennis Club, Grand Lake

703-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Rebecca Boehner

Buyer: Elizabeth Ann Brumm

Price: $227,000

114 GCR 882/Zermatt Street, Granby

0.84 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: John Hawks

Buyer: Muncor LLC

Price: $167,500

714 GCR 4632/Riverview Road, Grand Lake

0.79 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Alejandro Banuelos, Steven Blewett, John Scott and Richard Groves

Buyer: John Camozzi

Price: $112,500

