Grand County Real Estate Transactions, July 3-9.
Real estate transactions totaled $18,534,175 across 26 sales for the week of July 3 to 9.
1249 Rendezvous Road, Fraser
3,088-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.279 acres of land.
Seller: RDGF Revocable Trust
Buyer: Jason L. Webster Living Trust
Price: $1,685,000
120 Campfire Lane, Fraser
2,561-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.114 acres of land.
Seller: Thomas and Mary Wallace
Buyer: J. David and Deanna McCurdy
Price: $1,520,000
278 Lions Gate Drive, Winter Park
2,722-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.0196 acres of land.
Seller: Jeffrey Mauck
Buyer: Richard Hankin
Price: $1,305,000
102 Creekview Way, Winter Park
2,095-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.031 acres of land.
Seller: Bruce A. Baker Family Revocable Trust and Suzanne E. Baker Family Revocable Trust
Buyer: DTH Properties LLC
Price: $1,300,000
572 Telemark Court, Telemark Condos, Winter Park
2,055-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Christopher and Amanda Koch
Buyer: Matthew Durnin and Stephanie Hallford
Price: $1,220,000
17 GCR 8803, Granby
2,789-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.95 acres of land.
Seller: James and Mary Jo Wright
Buyer: George and Mary Ann Human
Price: $1,025,000
85 GCR 4632/Riverview Road, Grand Lake
4,042-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.5 acres of land.
Seller: Carol and Robert Dunkel Jr.
Buyer: Cynthia Hajost and Kerry Moore
Price: $1,000,000
54 Hay Meadow Drive, Fraser
3,860-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.1055 acres of land.
Seller: Grand Park Homes LLC
Buyer: Patrick and Shelley Finnegan
Price: $913,923
55 GCR 8945/Sage Street, Granby
3,334-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.5 acres of land.
Seller: Taylor Family Trust
Buyer: Wayne Balnicki and Annette Charnecki
Price: $874,962
113 Summit Point Lane, Granby
2,132-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.077 acres of land.
Seller: Glenn Morrison and Elisabeth Green
Buyer: Stacey Dale, Kevin Schuetz, Denise and Ronald Holbrook
Price: $800,000
64 Hay Meadow Drive, Fraser
3,040-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.0463 acres of land.
Seller: Grand Park Homes LLC
Buyer: Eric and Kim Harja
Price: $789,390
250 GCR 4633/Timberline Trail, Grand Lake
2,888-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.82 acres of land.
Seller: Wesley and Nancy Nickel
Buyer: John and Ann Boettcher
Price: $786,000
201 Zephyr Way, Zephyr Mountain Lodge, Winter Park
569-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Cordell and Carol Pfarr
Buyer: Richard and Myla Abano
Price: $600,000
253 GCR 4421, Soda Springs, Grand Lake
1,689-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.2-bath condo.
Seller: John Behan
Buyer: Stephen and Kimberly Gilmartin
Price: $500,000
4103 Blue Sky Trail, Kicking Horse Lodges, Granby
960-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: John and Barbara Daugherty
Buyer: Alexander and Margaret Price
Price: $499,000
247 GCR 8910/Lake Drive, Summit at SilverCreek, Granby
1,071-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.
Seller: DTH Holdings LLC
Buyer: William Sturtz
Price: $475,000
329 GCR 804, Winter Park Lodge II, Fraser
789-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Jean Luc Schwab
Buyer: Thomas and Cynthia Schippert
Price: $445,000
905 GCR 834/Cranmer, Lookout Village Condos, Fraser
856-square-foot, one-bedroom, 1 ½-bath condo.
Seller: Robert and Annette Schurich
Buyer: Thomas Blackwood
Price: $445,000
Boardwalk Plaza Condominiums Unit 201C, Grand Lake
Seller: PLK LLC
Buyer: Ian and Deanna Palombo
Price: $436,400
62543 US Highway 40, Granby
1,856-square-foot, commercial building.
Seller: Thomas Shepherd
Buyer: Brandon and Elizabeth Williams
Price: $424,500
Iron Horse Way, Winter Park
Iron Horse Building C, Condo Unit 1083
Seller: Benjamin Zwerling and Marina Torbeck
Buyer: Cristin, Peter, John and Mark Zimmer, Mary Crawford Guarnera
Price: $385,000
411 Antler Way, Winter Park
Lakota Filing 6, Tract E, Lot 42
Seller: Robert W. Krulish Revocable Trust and Judith Alene Krulish Revocable Trust
Buyer: Jacqueline and Sean Hampton
Price: $300,000
1001 Kinsey Avenue, Kremmling
1,023-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.289 acres of land.
Seller: Sharon Holland
Buyer: Bonnie Gury
Price: $298,000
105 GCR 44221, Soda Springs Tennis Club, Grand Lake
703-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Rebecca Boehner
Buyer: Elizabeth Ann Brumm
Price: $227,000
114 GCR 882/Zermatt Street, Granby
0.84 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: John Hawks
Buyer: Muncor LLC
Price: $167,500
714 GCR 4632/Riverview Road, Grand Lake
0.79 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Alejandro Banuelos, Steven Blewett, John Scott and Richard Groves
Buyer: John Camozzi
Price: $112,500
