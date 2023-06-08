Grand Lake earns title of fourth bluest water in the nation
According to the travel-tip magazine, SIXT, Grand Lake has earned a new title as a travel destination – it boasts some of the bluest water in the U.S.
According to SIXT, tourists searching for the best water vacations has increased by 300% in the past year. SIXT stated they color-picked and analyzed water vacation spots across the nation to pick the top 50 bluest waterways in the U.S. Grand Lake, the largest and deepest natural lake in Colorado, came in fourth place.
“The world is full of stunning natural wonders, but there’s something unique about recharging while enjoying blue waters,” said David Woody, Country Development and Travel expert at SIXT. “Studies have shown that when we’re near water, the sights and sounds kickstart neurochemicals in our body that stimulate wellness, increasing blood flow to the brain and heart and helping us relax.”
