Grand Lake Fire Protection District to include mill levy on ballot

A chart showing the impact of the Grand Lake Fire Protection District's proposed 2.85 mill levy increase on property taxes.

Grand Lake Fire Protection District/Courtesy image

Rising costs, industry changes in wage rates and aging fleets constitute the reasoning for Grand Lake Fire Protection District’s ask of a 2.85 mill increase on the May 2 special district election ballot.

The Grand Lake Fire website states that the additional funding is necessary to protect against loss of staffing and equipment the district needs to serve the community by mitigating and responding to fire and medical emergencies.

For more information and to view the district’s various equipment replacement plans, visit GrandLakeFire.org.