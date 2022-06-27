Grand welcomes Marcy Wheatley as interim county treasurer

After receiving her BSBA and MBA in accounting, Marcy Wheatley of Kremmling has served as treasurer or leader for several local organizations and nonprofits.

Marcy Wheatley/Courtesy Photo

The county treasurer plays an essential role in county government, collecting taxes as well as safeguarding and investing the county’s funds. Known as the county’s banker, the treasurer handles property taxes and other revenues. When Frank Delay retired from the treasurer role last month, Marcy Wheatley from Kremmling stepped in.

Wheatley is currently working as interim treasurer, but she hopes to make the position fulltime, if chosen by the Grand County Republicans.

“I gave my name to the Republican vacancy committee because I want to be considered to be put on the ballot for November,” said Wheatley, who is serving in this role for the first time.

The treasurer, although non-political, is an elected position with both Republican and Democratic parties able to submit nominations. The vacancy committee will choose whether to place Wheatley on the ballot on Wednesday, June 29.

Although this is Wheatley’s first time working for the county, she’s worked in the accounting field since college, and has long been interested in pursuing a career as Grand’s treasurer.

“I choose not to run a few years ago when Tina (Whitmer) resigned, since I was still homeschooling my daughter,” Wheatley explained. “This was good timing…and works for my schedule now, since my daughter’s graduated.”

Wheatley has two daughters: Bailey, 25, and Audrey, 18. “I’ve been a fulltime homeschool mom for 18 years,” Wheatley said.

Wheatley is married to Kremmling local and rancher Alan Wheatley. For generations, the Wheatley family has owned and operated a cattle ranch, W Diamond Ranch LLC, which Alan and Marcy now run together.

“I’ve lived in Grand County for 19 years and my husband’s family has been here since the 1880’s, so they’re a long-time family,” Wheatley said.

Wheatley has spent two decades in living in Kremmling, where she’s become very involved in the community and its western traditions. She’s gained leadership and accounting experience with several organizations. For over 10 years, Wheatley has been a member of the Middle Park Cowbelles, a group of local cattlewomen promoting agriculture, and worked as their treasurer since 2013. She has been treasurer of the Parshall Bible Chapel since 2010, and the 4-H leader of Kremmling’s Homesteaders 4-H Club since 2009.

While homeschooling her daughters, Wheatley did bookkeeping and tax preparation from home on a small scale. She is also the part-time district administrator for the Kremmling fire protection district, a role she’s held since 2017.

Both Wheatley and her family are very involved in the rodeo and ranching tradition. For the past seven years, Wheatley has worked as a show secretary handling funds for the Cinch Ranch Sorting National Championship finals, which last year awarded nearly $5 million to contestants. In addition, she’s worked as the show secretary for the team roping competitions put on by Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne. The 4-day event can pay out half a million dollars; Wheatley handles payouts and helps the event run smoothly.

As part of her career as treasurer and show secretary, Wheatley has had decades of educational experience in the accounting field. Before her time in Kremmling, she gained a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (BSBA) and MBA in accounting from the University of Southern Colorado.

“I graduated from college in 1998 then worked for a regional accounting firm in Eastern Colorado for 5 years as tax accountant. (My) clients were mostly farmers and ranchers,” she said.

Wheatley’s name may appear on the November ballot. If elected, she’ll continue serving Grand County residents and taxpayers.

Circle back for an update after the vacancy committee’s June 29 decision.