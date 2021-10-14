In the schools: MPHS Homegrown Talent wraps up first quarter while EGMS honors fall athletes

Great Happenings this week in East Grand schools.

• This is a reminder that with snow comes poor road conditions. Please make sure you take your time and arrive at school safely, even if that means you are a little late. It is rare that we will cancel school, but if at any time you feel that it is not safe to come to school, let your child’s school know for an excused absence.

• The Homegrown Talent Initiative, or HTI, is off to a great start this school year. In the first quarter, 29 Middle Park High School students participated in the program, with 24 MPHS students enrolled for the second quarter.

Over 22 businesses hosted students this fall, which started in August and ran through Oct. 14. This program would not be possible without the support of the business community. The career experience students gain while working in a real life setting is so successful many students have chosen to continue their internship into the second quarter and some have even secured a summer position with their business partner.

Want to know more about HTI? We will be hosting a Community Event from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at River Run Event Center. Come and celebrate our community partners. RSVP by emailing stacy.starr@egsd.org .

• The Minnesingers are really excited to sing at the Art Walk.

Third-graders in Minnesingers are singing “Tomorrow” from “Annie,” fourth-graders “Lean on Me” by Bill Withers and fifth grade “I Wanna Hold Your Hand“ by the Beatles. Mrs. Veraldo is very proud of her Minnesingers.

Runners with the East Grand Middle School cross country team pose for a photo at the Snow Mountain Ranch Invitational on Sept. 25. The Cubs’ fall athletes were recently recognized at the school.

EGMS/courtesy photo

• At East Grand Middle School, there was a pep assembly this week. Nine teachers battled in a volleyball match against the eighth-grade girls, and we recognized the football, volleyball, and cross country teams. Stu-co also taught the students class cheers, as well as handing out spirit points and the spirit stick.

The Middle Park High School band plays during the homecoming football game vs. D’Evelyn on Oct. 1 at MPHS. The band will be back in action for tonight’s football game.

Eli Pace/Sky-Hi News

• This week, the MPHS Band performed at the home volleyball game on Thursday and will perform at the Home Football Game tonight. It should be a fun week! Come out to the game and enjoy the festivities.

• Fraser Valley fourth and second-grades are starting their folk and square dancing this week. We are working on moving to a steady beat and learning about Colorado’s state dance, The Square Dance!

• Last weekend was our annual High School Mountain Bike Race at Granby Ranch. It was great to see our East Grand students compete at home. Congrats team!!

• Last week our elementary students in both schools were treated to a performance by the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Program. On Friday they hosted some of our students at their recital in Grand Lake at the Rep Theater and on Saturday the public got to enjoy their performance. Thanks to the Cleo Parker Robinson leaders and the Rocky Mountain Rep Threatre for making this possible for our students.

This week marks the end of the first quarter already. Where does the time go?