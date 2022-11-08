Jared Polis easily beats Heidi Ganahl to secure second term as Colorado’s governor

Colorado Governor Jared Polis is re-elected for another term.

Jason Connolly / Jason Connolly Photography

Colorado voters overwhelmingly reelected Democratic Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday, endorsing his job performance over the past four years and soundly rejecting claims by his Republican opponent, University of Colorado Regent Heidi Ganahl, that Polis had led the state wildly astray.

Polis was leading Ganahl with 61% of the vote to her 37% at 8 p.m., when The Associated Press called the race an hour after the polls closed. NBC News and Fox called the race for Polis even earlier.

“It has been the honor of my life to serve as your governor for the last four years and it will be an honor to continue to serve as your governor,” Polis said in a victory speech in downtown Denver. “I will never stop fighting for the future and the state that we love.”

Ganahl did not speak at the Colorado GOP’s watch party after the race had been called in Polis’ favor.

Polis, who made a fortune building and selling companies during the dot-com era, spent about $13.5 million of his own money to win reelection this year. That’s only about half of the more than $23 million he spent to win his first term in 2018.

