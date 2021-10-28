Letter: 4A is necessary for our schools

It has been 13 years since East Grand School District has proposed a bond measure to voters. Rapidly growing districts in Colorado average a new bond measure every, most districts put out a new measure an average of 7 years. Grand County is certainly growing as fast if not faster than the rest of the state.

The need for a new Elementary School in Granby is obvious to anyone who has stepped foot inside of that school. Classes stretched past capacity, closets transformed into classrooms and offices, this school is bursting at the seams and our students need and deserve an educational setting suitable for the 21st century.

The cost of building a new school will not go down. 4A will also benefit all schools in the district bringing needed HVAC and safety upgrades to every building. Expanding classroom space at Fraser Valley Elementary and adding a Career and Technical Education space at Middle Park High School. 4A will keep our schools competitive now and in the future.

I am on the Bond Committee if you have any questions feel free to email me edraegner@gmail.com or give me a call 970-575-1066.

— Ed Raegner, Tabernash