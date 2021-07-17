Letter: Grand Lake mayor should be recalled over fireworks

Less than one year ago, Grand County suffered the consequences of the largest, hottest, and fastest growing fire in county history. Simply put, such a fire is something no county or state resident ever wants to see again.

However, in retrospect of that fire, Grand Lake Mayor Steve Kudron made the decision to launch fireworks near an unburned area, stating that it would be a great way to “celebrate“ the community’s survival of the fire. He also justified the safety of the fireworks by stating that they would be launched over the lake. He said that, knowing embers from fireworks launched over the lake in a previous year started a fire on land.

Mr. Kudron may justify his decision by saying the town needed the economic benefits of a fireworks display. I must counter by suggesting that the economic benefits of “fireworks” are not as great as the thousands of dollars that the fireworks cost. Additionally, people do not come to Grand Lake just to see the fireworks. Rather, they are primarily here to recreate.

This year and last, other popular mountain towns canceled their fireworks displays with respect to fire bans, which exist all over the mountains. Surely, there is a much better way to celebrate the “rebuilding“ of our area than with FIREworks.

Fortunately, the Town of Grand Lake and a few communities along US Highway 34 survived the wildfire. However, that does not mean that we are “out of the woods.“ In fact, we’re now just as, if not more vulnerable than we were last year!

Should we risk ourselves, the firefighters, the wildlife, and our economy for fireworks? Absolutely, not! Grand Lake needs a new mayor who is concerned about the entire community and not only about the popularity of his town. “This mayor needs to be recalled,” I say.

— Kent Roorda, Grand Lake