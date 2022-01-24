Letter: Property tax hike is unacceptable

To my state and local representatives:

I downloaded our real estate property tax notice a few days ago and was shocked to see the amount of my total taxes is more than double what it was last year, an increase of $1,270.

I realize a lot of this is due to the total assessed value increase of 59% on our home and some of it is the increased mill levies passed by voters. And I readily admit that I voted in favor of those increases for the local school district, fire protection district and EMS services. But now it seems that the impact of the crazy real estate market price increases have compounded our property tax bill much more than was represented in the voter information shared before the election.

I am very angry and frustrated by this exorbitant increase in one year! My wife and I are retired, so we benefit from the senior exemption, but feel we are now living on a fixed income. Something needs to be done to limit the impact on property taxes when valuations are increasing so dramatically. I hope you will share this with your colleagues and consider this complaint in future actions.

Respectfully,

Mr. Les Shankland, Grand Lake