Letter: Where are the driving instructors?
Where are all the third-party driving instructors? Since this county no longer offers DMV services other than plates and registration, placards and state IDs, are people looking to reinstate or begin driving required to travel out of our county? With the current prices on gas, then add the cost of the actual driving skills test (that used to be free). I don’t understand how this could happen in our community. It’s sure not like we lack in population!
Rhonda Nutter, Granby
