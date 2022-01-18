Library Corner: Education as a New Year’s resolution





Libraries are places of information. When most people think “library” they think of books. And while that is certainly true, our Grand County libraries not only consider what we have but what we do.

Many New Year resolutions revolve around careers and lifestyle. According to the marketing and data analytics firm YouGovAmerica, top 2022 resolutions are around self-improvement and career goals.

Public libraries provide many educational resources for those who wish to pursue those self-improvement and career goals. And, now is the time to use them.

Grand County Library District offers an accredited online high school diploma program that adults 19 and over can complete over the course of an 18-month period.

“I have never had the opportunity when I was younger to do what I wanted to fulfill my educational wishes,” GCLD Career Online High School alumna Samantha King said. “My two children have motivated me to fly to my full potential with success to better my goals and dreams. I will be enrolling in business classes at a community college before further pursuing my career.”

Perhaps you’re considering a new career or looking for some job training. Universal Class has a variety of offerings to help you get started. Opportunities are boundless and you can do direct job training, support your continuing educational needs or try a new business.

“Before anyone starts a business, there are a ton of variables to consider,“ said Tallie Gray, director of Library Resources for GCLD and a former small business owner. “Taking the ‘Advertising, Marketing and Sales Writing Course’ from GCLD’s online resource Universal Class would be an imperative starting point for any business venture. A well thought out marketing and advertising plan with concise writing is one of the most important factors in creating a strong business foundation.“

Universal Class is also a useful online tool for those considering obtaining citizenship. Offering a variety of courses on American Civics, there is the Citizenship Preparation Test course, helpful for all who either want to learn or review civics, history and geography of the United States.

For those looking to develop their writing skills or interested in obtaining critique from others, Grand County Community of Writers, meets monthly at the Granby Library as well as virtually.

“Partnering with other people to critique your writing benefits the writer in that it helps you to recognize consistent problems that you might be blind to on your own,“ John Marte, a long-time participant in the Community of Writers, said. ”Getting feedback from others on your work also helps you provide better feedback on someone else’s work. What we’re finding is that anyone can have a key observation that gets a piece of writing to the next level.”

Learning new skills throughout our life staves off brain aging. Check out one some of the many available resources through your local library.