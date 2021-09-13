Library Corner: Help your children succeed in school

As kids are heading back to school, the youngest members of our community, who are not yet old enough to start kindergarten, are often chomping at the bit to learn, play, and grow.

Grand County Library District is reimagining school readiness. There are some library lovers out there who naturally think, “Read, read, read.” But what about math & science?

According to new research coming out of the California State Library and supported by the Colorado State Library, “Science learning is critical for the development of higher-order thinking, but is missing from most early school experiences.”

Children are natural explorers and are desirous of explaining the world around them. Imagining solutions and evaluating information allow children to develop higher order thinking skills.

How does this help with school readiness and reading engagement? When caregivers encourage young children through open-ended questions, children expand their vocabulary and reasoning skills.

“I wonder…,” “Tell me more…,” and “I notice…” are possible conversation starters to encourage discovery.

We often go straight to the picture books in our juvenile collection when selecting books for children, but there is a wide variety of nonfiction materials with fabulous pictures and concepts that are not to be missed.

Selecting a variety of texts is a another means for discovery. And remember, sign up for GCLD’s 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program. By reading just one book a day, every day, with your child, you’ll set your child up for success.

Another idea to help prepare your child for school is to bring math into your interaction with books. Use phrases like, “Stack the books from largest to smallest” or “Find five books.”

A strong correlation exists between foundational math understanding and reading performance. Spatial education and growth mindset are key methods to support early math success.

Simple activities like those identified above, as well as puzzles and games, are fun ways to prepare children for school readiness.

A library card is a powerful tool as we prepare our children for schools. Resources and programs are available to support you and your child’s curiosity. September is national Library Card Sign-up Month, so we encourage you to stop by your local library to get started!