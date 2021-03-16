Library Corner: More patron picks from the Grand County Library District

Recently, we published a selection of patron recommendations because you, our readers, are the true experts on great reads.

Since we received so many wonderful suggestions, we decided to publish more of them today and in future issues. A great book should always be shared. If you’ve already submitted a title, but don’t see it here, watch for it in the coming weeks.

Inspired by true events, “The Broken Road” series written by Richard Paul Evans is one of a number of great recommendations from Grand County Library District’s readers.



Carol Morales

• “The Broken Road” series by Richard Paul Evans. Inspired by true events, this riveting series follows Charles, who’s been given a chance to start a new life when everyone believes he’s been killed in a fiery plane crash. Will he find happiness and redemption along Route 66?

• “A Matter of Choice” by Nora Roberts: “I’m not normally a Nora Roberts fan, but this book was an exception. Full of mystery and intrigue, this was a great read!”

• “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett: A compelling story with rich characters and a tight plot…a sumptuous family saga.

Max Frazier

• “Hieroglyphics” by Jill McCorkle. “This book traces the impact of two historical events (a train wreck and a ballroom fire) on the lives of four main characters. McCorkel reveals how we can never know people’s deepest secrets and intentions. I love that the book takes on four different viewpoints that weave together to make the story…their lives are poignant, important, and also so very funny! Finally, there is a twist at the end that you won’t see coming!”

• “The Goldfinch” by Donna Tartt: “Told from the perspective of Theo, we follow the unbelievable trajectory of his life after a shocking tragedy changes everything in just a split second. We move through different worlds of private schools, drugs, gambling, and antiques dealers — but it’s so much more! I loved the way Tartt could make Theo’s desires so clear and still take us to higher levels of philosophical thought in the middle of an action thriller. If you like ”The Goldfinch,“ you should also read ”The Secret History“ by Tartt — utterly different, but amazing, as well.

Donna Compton

• “’Two Old Women’ by Velma Wallis is based on an Alaskan Athabascan Indian legend passed along through generations of mothers and daughters. This is the suspenseful, shocking, ultimately inspirational tale of two old women abandoned by their tribe during a brutal winter famine. Though these women have been known to complain more than contribute, they now must survive on their own or die trying. In simple but vivid detail, Wallis depicts a landscape and way of life that are at once merciless and starkly beautiful. In her old women, she has created two heroines of steely determination whose story of betrayal, friendship, community, and forgiveness ‘speaks straight to the heart with clarity, sweetness and wisdom.’”