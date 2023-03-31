Man arrested for bias-motivated burglary in Winter Park

Fraser Winter Park Police arrested Logan Kirschner, 26, on March 8 on a Class 3 felony for attempted burglary, a misdemeanor for harassment and petty offenses of disorderly conduct and harassment.

Police responded to Winter Park Mountain Lodge, where Kirschner worked, early in the morning of March 8 for a reported disturbance. Four men told an officer that Kirschner had been yelling homophobic slurs and banging on a door on their floor in the middle of the night, and they confronted him to get him to stop, according to an arrest affidavit.

Two men, who Kirschner believed were gay, lived in the room he targeted with his kicking and screaming. When the four other men confronted Kirschner, he left but returned shortly with a screwdriver to challenge the men to a fight, allegedly.

Police say that after a physical altercation, the men forced Kirschner back into his room.

Through the police investigation, officers found out Kirschner had previously harassed the two men he believed were gay. Kirschner banged on the wall between their apartments and confronted them late at night on two previous occasions, both times accusing them of having sex.

Kirschner claimed he could hear and smell the men having sex, but the men told officers they were trying to sleep each time Kirschner harassed them, and although they were friends, they were not in a relationship, according to a police report.

Officers say there is evidence that Kirschner, who worked at the hotel’s front desk, made a copy of the two men’s room key the night police responded to the disturbance. The men had moved out of the room March 7 because of Kirschner, but he did not know they were gone.

Later in the morning on March 8, officers met with hotel management staff and the two men to look at the room for which Kirschner made a key. The two men told officers nothing looked out of place.

Management staff informed officers that Kirschner had been fired and asked for him to be trespassed from the property.

“We take our guest and employee’s safety seriously and this will be driven home to the front desk,”Heath Dobyns, the general manager of the hotel, stated in an email that was included in the arrest affidavit.

Officers spoke to Kirschner in his room, where he made more homophobic comments and denied making a copy of the two men’s room key before claiming he meant to make a copy of his own room key.

Kirschner’s harassment and burglary charges have bias-motivated crime enhancers due to his use of homophobic slurs towards the two men.

His pre-trial conference will be on April 4 at 10:30 a.m. at the 14th Judicial District Court in Grand County.