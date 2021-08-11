Man arrested for Park City truck theft in Granby

Leon Gipson



A Utah man was arrested in Granby after police connected him to a stolen truck parked at City Market.

On July 27, Granby police responded to a call about a suspicious person at the Country Ace Hardware who had been looking in cars in the parking lot before leaving in a white Ford truck with Utah plates. Around 11:30 a.m., police located the truck parked at City Market and identified the driver as Leon Gipson, 66, according to the arrest affidavit.

The truck had been reported stolen from Park City, Utah, the day before and Utah police said Gipson could be seen on surveillance footage taking the car. Utah police assisted in identifying Gipson after he initially gave Granby officers a fake name and birthday.

The affidavit said Gipson admitted to taking the truck, which had been left running with the keys in the ignition, as well as stealing a handgun, a cell phone and a wallet from a car in Kremmling while the owner was fishing.

Additionally, Gipson’s license had been revoked and Utah police said he was facing multiple felonies in the state unrelated to the stolen truck.

According to the affidavit, the Kelly Blue Book value of the stolen truck ranged from almost $9,000 to $11,600.

Gipson is facing charges of aggravated motor vehicle theft, criminal trespassing, theft and driving without a license.

He is scheduled to be in Grand County Court on Aug. 16.