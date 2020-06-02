Man remains missing after tubing Colorado River on Sunday
Efforts to find a man who went missing while floating the Upper Colorado River on Sunday have not been successful.
The man in his 30s was floating the river in an inner tube with a group of friends when he got separated from the group, according to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.
The man’s name has not been released. He was last seen in the water by his inner tube near the Eye of the Needles rapid. It was reported he was not wearing a lifejacket.
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand County Search and Rescue, Grand County EMS, Bureau of Land Management, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Eagle River Fire Protection District and Vail Mountain Rescue all responded to the call about a boater in distress near the Radium campground at about 2 p.m. Sunday and initiated a search.
At approximately 7:30 p.m., the search was suspended. Efforts resumed Monday morning without success. As of Tuesday, the man had not been found.
This report will be updated when more information become available.
