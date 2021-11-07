McCluskie to run for Grand’s state representative

Incumbent Rep. Julie McCluskie announced her run in the November 2022 election to represent Grand County and House District 13.

Rep. Julie McCluskie / Courtesy photo

With the proposed new Colorado state House districts, Grand County’s representative will change and incumbent Rep. Julie McCluskie announced her plans to run to fill the role in November 2022.

Though Grand County remains in Colorado House District 13, the boundaries of the district will likely shift to include Summit, Chafee, Park and Lake counties and exclude Boulder, Clear Creek and Gilpin counties.

Currently, Grand County is represented by Rep. Julie Amabile, a Democrat from Boulder. Boulder County will likely move into Colorado House District 49.

McCluskie, also a Democrat, is currently the representative for Colorado House District 61, which covers Summit, Delta, Gunnison, Lake and Pitkin.

The proposed Colorado state House districts would keep Grand County in District 13, but change the borders of the district.

Colorado Independent Redistricting Committee / Courtesy map

In her time at the state legislature, McCluskie has served on education, rural affairs, appropriations, wildfire matters and early childhood and school readiness committees.

In 2022, McCluskie will serve as the chair of the Joint Budget Committee.

“Colorado’s economic recovery is on the rise, but we must continue our efforts to ensure every Coloradan, especially those hardest hit by the pandemic, has access to a good paying job, affordable housing and high-quality accessible health care,” McCluskie said in a statement. “Even as we emerge from the shadows of the pandemic, we cannot let up on our work to better fund K-12 and higher education, revitalize the state’s workforce and tackle our climate crisis.”

According to the Colorado Independent Redistricting Commission, the proposed District 13 will have 90,259 people, growing from the current population of 77,932.

The proposed District 13 is considered to be a competitive district by the staff of the redistricting commission based on the election results of eight previous elections.

The Colorado Supreme Court has the final approval on the redistricting maps and must have a decision by Dec. 29.