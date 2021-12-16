Menacing charge nets man probation

A man who was arrested after threatening another person with a knife during a fight received unsupervised probation under a plea.

Grand County Judge Nicholas Catanzarite sentenced Cameron Begay, 27, on Dec. 7 to two years of unsupervised probation, after Begay pleaded guilty to misdemeanor menacing through a plea.

Begay was also sentenced to anger management and substance abuse evaluations and 48 hours of community service. Begay’s plea agreement dismissed the original charge of felony trespassing.

As part of Begay’s sentence, if he does not complete the terms, he faces a three day jail sentence. The District Attorney’s Office also has 91 days to determine restitution costs.

According to Begay’s arrest affidavit, Begay got into a fight with another man on Aug. 13 at Raynor’s Trailer Park in Kremmling, threatening him with a knife before running off and into another home. Police arrested Begay in a nearby yard.