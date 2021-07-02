Middle Park Health grows ortho care with new surgeon

Dr. Richard Pfeiffer joined Middle Park Health as an orthopedic surgeon in June. He particularly enjoys sports medicine since his hobbies include skiing, biking, hiking and fly fishing, among others.

McKenna Harford/mharford@skyhinews.com

Growing up playing sports and getting injured, Middle Park Health’s newest orthopedic surgeon is intimately familiar with broken bones, fractures and torn ligaments.

Dr. Richard Pfeiffer joined the Middle Park Health team in June through the hospital’s partnership with Vail-Summit Orthopedics and Neurosurgery. Pfeiffer comes from Florida, where he worked at a private practice.

“We’ve been Coloradans for most of our lives,” Pfeiffer said about him and his wife making their way back to the Centennial State. “The work (in Florida) is a lot different. It’s much more elderly folks and less sports medicine and the things you see up in the mountains. I’m more of a sports guy.”

Pfeiffer grew up in Colorado Springs and started school at the University of Colorado. He has since practiced in the Kansas City area, in Texas and Florida, combining for a total of three decades in practice. Pfieffer also taught at Texas Tech University.

In addition to being athletic, Pfeiffer was guided to his surgery career by his dad, who was an obstetrician and gynecologist in the Colorado Springs area. Pfeiffer said he enjoys his job because it’s a hands-on way to care for patients.

“I just really enjoy taking care of people, for one, and for two, the sports side of things really interests me,” Pfeiffer said. “I didn’t think I wanted to deliver babies, like my dad, but the orthopedic part seemed fun and I love to do things with my hands. Orthopedists are kind of like glorified carpenters.”

Outside the office, Pfeiffer enjoys handy work, fly fishing, hiking, biking and skiing. On top of his medical credentials, Pfeiffer is also a licensed pilot, who has previously flown into the airports of Grand County.

Aside from the lifestyle Grand County offers, Pfeiffer said he was drawn to Middle Park Health by its other staff members, who are always willing to collaborate and strive to provide a comfortable environment and the best care for patients.

“I like to treat my patients the way I would want to be treated,” he said. “I’ve found over the years that if we have that relationship people tend to feel more comfortable, but also I think a lot of the time the results are better.”

Middle Park Health’s Community Relations Director Tiffany Freitag added that Pfeiffer’s hiring is an effort to maintain connection with patients as the demand continues to increase.

“We are growing, but we still want that personal care,” Freitag said. “Patients aren’t numbers to us, we want to know them by name and get to know them and help them through whatever they’re here for.”

For more information about orthopedic services or to make an appointment, call Middle Park Health at 970-887-5800.