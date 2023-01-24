Middle Park High School boys take 3rd and girls earn 8th place at Steamboat Nordic meet￼

Gray Barker, right, took second overall in the 5K skate Nordic ski meet in Steamboat Springs Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. The Panthers took third place as a team in the competitive event.

Courtesy photo

Middle Park High School Nordic skiers Haley Miller and Gray Barker were the top Panthers at the Steamboat Springs 5K skate race on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Skiing on a tough course on cold snow, the Panther girls took eighth place overall out of 13 teams from across the Colorado Rockies while the boys team took third overall.

For the girls, Haley Miller came in 17th overall and led the way for the Panther girls. First place in the race was taken by Ella Hagen of Summit, followed by Brynna Lenhard of Lake County.

Other top skiers for the Middle Park girls were: Gabrielle Pellini (34th), Alaina Mears (39th), Morgan Speiwak (41st), and Paige Vecchiarelli (58th). A total of 76 girls competed in the race.

For the boys, Gray Barker took second overall. The other top Panther boys were: Kyle Vogelbacher (seventh), Andy Troccoli (28th), Logan Walker (38th), Eli Boomer (45th), Patrick Mccay (65th), and Barret Acker (83rd). A total of 100 boys competed.

“Even with the men’s team missing skiers at another meet, the depth of the team got our skiers into the top three,” said head coach Dan Jamison. “And two skiers, Logan Walker and Eli Boomer, qualified for state at this meet. That was great.”

Jamison also had good things to say about the effort on the girls side.

“The women were also missing two top skiers, but they fought heard while competing in a strong field,” Jamison said. “And two of the skiers, Alaina Mears and Morgan Speiwak, continue to improve with big advances every meet.”

The Panthers Nordic ski team heads over to Minturn on Saturday, Jan. 28, for another Colorado High School Ski Association meet on the rolling trails at Maloit Park.