Multi-vehicle accident on US Hwy 40 in Winter Park

A multi-vehicle accident that resulted in several injuries occurred on Friday, July 29 on US Highway 40. The accident, which involved three vehicles, took place at approximately 4:30 p.m. near Mary Jane Road in Winter Park.

Fraser Winter Park Police Officers responded to the scene, where highway traffic was blocked in both directions. Police investigation determined that a white Ford pickup truck traveling eastbound on Highway 40 at a high rate of speed collided with a grey Jeep SUV. The SUV had been stopped on the highway to make a left turn onto US Forest Service Road 128, from the lefthand eastbound lane. The Ford truck attempted to stop for the Jeep, but was unable to brake in time, veering left and striking the Jeep. The collision caused the Ford to go into the westbound lane, where it hit a maroon Lexus sedan.

The female driver of the Ford and a passenger in the Lexus sedan received severe injuries, and were transported to a Denver-area hospital via ambulance. The driver and another passenger of the Lexus also received severe injuries, and were transported to a Denver-area hospital via helicopter. None of the four occupants in the grey Jeep sustained any reported injuries.

The scene of the accident also caused a white Jeep SUV pulling a cargo trailer to swerve off the road into an eastbound ditch to avoid collision. A female passenger in the white Jeep received minor injuries and was later transported to a local hospital; the cargo trailer also received damage.

At this point in the police investigation, alcohol is not suspected as a contributing factor. Currently, no charges have been filed. The at-fault driver is expected to be charged at the conclusion of this investigation, which is still ongoing. If anyone has any further information or witnessed this incident, please reach out to the Fraser Winter Park Police Department at 970-722-7779.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is available.