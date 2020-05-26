Nearly 1 in 5 workers in Grand are unemployed

New numbers paint a grim picture for unemployment in Grand County and the state as a whole.

According to the Colorado Department of Labor and Unemployment, Grand County joblessness spiked to 19% in April, or nearly one in five workers. This is equal to 1,759 unemployed workers of the roughly 9,300 person workforce.

The number is jarring for a county that, until March, hadn’t seen a monthly unemployment rate hit 4% since May 2015. It’s the worst joblessness Grand County has seen in at least 30 years of data, not seasonally adjusted.

April’s unemployment is almost double the worst month following the 2008 recession, which was 11.1% in May 2010. Since 1990, the highest joblessness rate before last month for the county was 11.4% in May 1992.

Pitkin, Summit and Eagle counties had even higher rates for April at 23.1%, 21.1% and 20.5% unemployed respectively.

The state’s joblessness rate for April was 11.3% and the country as a whole reached 14.7%. The biggest decrease in jobs across the state from March to April was in leisure and hospitality.

According to the state, Grand County has 179 job openings advertised online. WorkInGrand.com advertises 83 job postings.

Food and retail remain the top growing occupations for the county, but is unclear how current regulations due to the COVID-19 pandemic might affect these opportunities.

Resources for Grand County employees impacted by COVID-19 can be found at WorkInGrand.com/Employee-Resources/, including information on how to navigate unemployment claims.