Charles T. Illsley Jr., 1925-2017

Charles Truman Illsley Jr. entered into Life Nov. 16, 1925 and entered into rest Nov. 16, 2017. He was the son of Charles and Blanche (DeLan) Illsley of Plaistow, New Hampshire.

After graduating high school, Charles enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served his country in the Rhineland Central European Theater of World War II from 1944 through 1947.

On Sept. 10, 1952, he married the love of his life Barbara Saunders in Rye, N.H.

In 1953, he received his bachelor's degree from University of New Hampshire majoring in geology. In 1955 he received his master's degree from Penn State University majoring in geochemistry.

After graduating college, he was a Geochemist for US Atomic Energy Commission until 1961.

Charles had numerous publications that spanned from 1953 through 1982, including a patent application in 1967. He retired from Dow Chemical-Rocky Flats in Golden in 1988 after a 27-year career.

To name a few organizations, Charles was a member of Phi Beta Kappa, Phi Kappa Phi, Rotary International (Youth exchange program and Germany Liaison) and Toastmasters.

Charles is survived by his son, Glenn (Sharon) Illsley of Kenai, Alaska. He is preceded in death by his father, mother, wife, brother, Russell, and son, Brian. Charles lived a life full of love and friendships. In his life, Charles traveled extensively, making friends easily wherever he traveled. Among the many friends in Germany, Maria, Heidi and Ralf. He was always drawn back by the beautiful Rocky Mountains of Grand Lake, Colorado.

Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 24 at Highland Cemetery/Chapel in Northglenn. He will be buried alongside his late wife, Barbara. A local service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 2 at Trinity Church in the Pines in Grand Lake.