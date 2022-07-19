Obituary: Charles Nathan Bolton
October 14, 1937 – March 16, 2022
Charlie Bolton passed away in Denver on March 16, 2022. A service of interment was held at Ft. Logan National Cemetery on March 31, 2022. A service of remembrance will be held at Church of the Eternal Hills in Tabernash at 2:00pm on Friday, July 22, 2022. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to Church of Eternal Hills.
