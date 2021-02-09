Obituary: Janis Lund

Janis Lund

Provided Photo

Janis Lund

January 28, 2021

Janis Elaine Lund, of Tabernash, Colorado, passed away peacefully on January 27, 2021 in San Diego, California, after a valiant 15-year battle with breast cancer. Janis was 63. She was born in Davenport, Iowa and grew up on a farm near Eldridge, Iowa, not far away.

Janis graduated from North Scott High School in Eldridge, where among many other activities, she was an all-state trombone player. After high school, Janis attended the University of Iowa, receiving a bachelor’s degree in accounting. Janis then moved to Minneapolis to work for the international accounting firm of Touché Ross & Co. After three years at Touché Ross, she moved on to US Bank. At US Bank Janis worked in all areas of financial reporting, analysis and planning. Janis retired in 2007 after 23 years and moved to Tabernash, Colorado. Once in Colorado, Janis and Mark worked with local architects and contractors to build their dream house with a view of the mountains. Something they had always wanted to do.

Janis married Mark Lund on September 27, 2008, in Tabernash, Colorado, after a long romance. They did not have any children, but doted on their many nieces and nephews, and now grand nieces and nephews. Janis always remembered their birthdays and all the other special events.

Throughout her working life Janis volunteered or was a member of many service and charitable organizations. In Minnesota she was a member and eventual president of the Roseville Chapter of Women of Today. She was also a Committee Chairperson at two Professional Golf Tournaments held at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Minneapolis, where she and Mark were members. In Grand County, Colorado she was on the board and treasurer of Mountain Family Center and P.E.O. In 2017 she served as president of P.E.O. Janis did whatever it took to make these organizations successful, and the members loved and respected her for it. Janis loved helping and working with people and gave the gifts of time and money to many organizations.

Janis enjoyed watching and playing many sports. She was particularly knowledgeable about football and golf. In golf Janis was, as they say, a player. She birdied the last hole she played.

Janis was a member of Knox Presbyterian church in Minneapolis and Church of the Eternal Hills Presbyterian church in Tabernash. Janis loved the church and was involved in many aspects of church life. With some reluctance she served as treasurer of Church of the Eternal Hills for six years. Janis always claimed to not like finance and accounting but was always roped into helping by one person or another. Mostly because she was really good at it and, because her faith was vital, she knew her gifts were being used to glorify God. It was her faith that kept her pushing onward through the difficulties of cancer and treatment, always with a heart full of hope.

Janis is survived by her loving husband Mark Lund, her father Walter Dengler, two sisters, Sharon Bianchetta (Vic) and Cheryl DiFonzo (Dan) and two brothers, Wayne Dengler (Nancy) and Allan Dengler, many nieces and nephews, and members of Mark’s family. All of whom thought the world of Janis. Janis was preceded in death by her loving mother Elaine Dengler.

One of Janis’ good friends said that Heaven is a wonderful place that is now a little better because she is there. And everyone said “Amen”.

A memorial service will be held when hopefully the COVID-19 pandemic is behind us. Otherwise, we will have a virtual service. The date will be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Janis to Church of the Eternal Hills (PO Box 300, Tabernash, CO 80478), Mountain Family Center (480 E Agate Ave, PO Box 638, Granby, CO 80446), Lobular Breast Cancer Alliance (Calabasas, CA, 91302 – donate on-line), or any organization of your choosing.