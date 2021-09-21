Obituary: Weldon Mace

Weldon Mace

Provided Photo

Weldon Mace

April 5, 1941 – September 1, 2021

Weldon Mace, age 80 of Grand Junction, CO — formerly of Granby, CO and Perry, IA — passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 in Provo, UT. The younger of two sons, Weldon was born on April 5, 1941 at the Dallas County Hospital in Perry, IA to Lester Nelson and Vallie Grace (Karr) Mace. Weldon graduated from Perry High School in 1959. On October 5, 1963, he and Jeanne Wilson were united in marriage at the First Presbyterian Church of Perry, IA.

Weldon spent the early part of his life working on the family farm north of Perry. As the farm fell victim to the farm crisis of the early 80’s, he and Jeanne made the difficult decision in 1986 to begin a new life in Winter Park, Colorado. They had fallen in love with the Colorado mountains during their honeymoon and many family vacations. Weldon worked at Winter Park Resort for a few years and then became a staple at Fraser Valley Ace Hardware for many years prior to his retirement. He was always someone people of the community could go to for help and advice and certainly to find a friendly face. He loved the sense of community and the great number of people he came to know and advise during his time at the hardware store.

Weldon volunteered his time with Grand County Search and Rescue, serving as the president for many years. His leisure fun was spent behind a camera, camping, hiking, and off-roading in the Colorado high country and the Utah desert. He was happiest traveling with Jeanne, and spending time with his three sons and their families.

After Weldon’s retirement, he and Jeanne became seasonal camp hosts on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon Arizona, Bryce Canyon Utah and on the Olympic Peninsula in Washington State.

Preceded in death by his parents Lester and Vallie Mace and his brother James Mace. He is survived by his wife, Jeanne; his three sons; Kelly (Jennifer) Mace of Granby, CO, Steve (Shelley) Mace of Garner, IA and Jeff (Jodi) Mace of Grand Junction, CO; and his grandchildren; Cody, Cassidy, Jordan, Taylor, Emma, Colin, Collette, and Vallie.

Memorial services are planned for 1:00 pm September 25th at the Church of the Eternal Hills, Tabernash, CO. Mask wearing is not required however it is highly recommended and what Weldon would have wished.