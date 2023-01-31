Obituary: William Janson

William Janson

Provided Photo

October 8, 1946 – January 20, 2023

William (Bill) Marlyn Janson

William (Bill) was born in1946 in Rochester New York to Mother Anna Jane Janson and Father Marlyn Ludwig Janson. His Grandmother Lillian Kerr was a big part of his young life as well.

He attended Catholic Elementary School in Rochester New York and Graduated from Charlotte High School in 1964. During this time he discovered his love for the outdoors, Hunting, Fishing and Trapping.

He enlisted in the Army in 1965 and was stationed in many places including Alaska where he killed his first very large Moose and Caribou.

During his time in the military he met the love of his life Kathleen Ellen Janson when stationed in Colorado Springs.

They moved back to his home state of New York, married and had two daughters, Shannon and Heather.

The family had many adventures including trying their hand at dairy farming with their best friends Dana and Wanda Thorpe in Texas.

Ultimately they decided to make their home here in Kathies Native State of beautiful Colorado.

In 1980 Bill and the family settled in Summit Cove in Dillon Colorado and he worked for the Town of Dillon for many years which was a job he really enjoyed. He then went on to work for Public Service Company for 10 years.

Bill, Kathie and the girls moved to Spring Creek in 1989. They first opened an Ice cream shop and antique store on the town square in Kremmling, B & K’s Oldies and Goodies.

After a couple of years a new opportunity arose and they purchased the Fishin’ Hole Sporting Goods Store and Oaces Liquor from Mike & Twila O’Hotto.

This was the beginning of a whole new chapter of their lives.

They ran these businesses for many years with their daughters and in 1999 they built and opened the Subway Franchise in town.

Bill loved owning and operating the sporting goods store. The Fishin’ Hole was perfect for Bill as he was so knowledgeable on anything to do with Hunting and Fishing and being in the outdoors.

He found at a young age that he loved the outdoors and this developed into a lifelong passion for Hunting, Fishing, Trapping and eventually Gold Panning. He carried this love with him all the days of his life. He took his daughters fishing and on hunting and trapping excursions throughout their childhood.

He taught Kathie to hunt and they gold panned together.

He was an avid Bow and Gun Hunter and trapped every year which brought him great joy. Not just harvesting the fur but being out in the wilderness as a free man doing what he loved. Bill could tell a story about his adventures on just about every Mountain Range you’d look up at.

Later in life Bill realized his love of painting. He joined with his friend Dave Skinner and many other local artists and they formed a local Art Gallery in Kremmling, The Gore Range Artisans Group.

Bill enjoyed the camaraderie of the artists and friends he made at the gallery and It was a nice addition to the town.

He was a tough yet sentimental man.

He loved his family with everything he had. He always stood by his daughters even if he didn’t agree he’d always have their back because as he would say “You’re my kid.” He was always there to give good advice, a hug and a pat on the back.

Bill was a man of his word and his word was good on a handshake. He was truly one of the good guys.

He often would speak of the old days and reminisce about their lives together and get tears in his eyes remembering it fondly.

Heather and Shannon have spent the last year (almost to the day) with Bill, each staying for a week and looking after him & then trading off, spending precious time.

His daughters are so grateful that they were able to help him carry out the wishes of his last days.

We know he would have wished to leave this earth in the woods Jeremiah Johnson style because that’s who he was,

But he was able to stay at home this last year of his life and aside from being on the mountain, that was exactly where he wanted to be..

Bill is survived by his Daughters…

Shannon Janson, (Bo Jump) Heather Wells, (Macy Wells) .

Granddaughters Madison Jump, Robin Covington, Brooke Wells and Grandson Benjamin Wells.

And Many, many friends

Bill will be missed more than words can express.

He will be with us always.

Please join the family to honor and

remember the life of Bill.

Saturday, February 11th, 2023

2:00 pm

West Grand High School Auditorium.