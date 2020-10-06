One Book Colorado: A book for every 4-year-old

Granby Library Outdoor Storytime participants fly to the next page of the Story Stroll based on the book “When I Grow Up” by Mercer Mayer. Check out the Story Stroll in the lobby of the Granby Library from 1-4 p.m. on Mondays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Outdoor Storytime continues on at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays in the Polhamus Park picnic shelter across from the Granby Library.

Courtesy Tess Riley

Visit your local library Oct. 13-25 as we join a variety of statewide partners focused on getting a book into every 4-year-old’s hands all over the state through the One Book Colorado program.

Having a collection of children’s books in a child’s home is an important stepping stone to successful learning. Reading books with a child help build vocabulary, comprehension, and open doors to the world we live.

Funded by many generous individuals and organizations throughout Colorado, the One Book Colorado titles are available in English or Spanish. Three finalists are selected by librarians and early educators in Colorado from a list of books meeting the following criteria: it is an exceptional title for 4-year-olds; it is available in English and Spanish; and it can have more than 75,000 paperback books printed and shipped. Voting is then open to Colorado residents for the favorite.

This year’s winner? You have to wait until Oct. 13 to find out! On Oct. 13 and after, you can stop by your local library and pick up a copy of the winning title for your child while supplies last. Not only will you receive a book, but librarians can help you connect with resources to get our youngest citizens on the road to successful learning.

Dolly Parton Imagination Library is also available for our children in Grand County. Sponsored by Winter Park-Fraser Valley, Granby, Kremmling, and Grand Lake Rotary Clubs, the program sends out free children’s books in the mail each month to help you build your own collection of wonderful children’s titles. Speak to a librarian for help getting registered.

What can you do with your child to get ready for kindergarten?

• Read: Read books together. Use voices, point to pictures, make up a new story.

• Write: Scribbling and drawing help prepare little hands for writing.

• Sing: Sing, clap, dance. Silly songs and nursery rhymes are great places to start.

• Talk: Discuss the pictures in a story and what you see. Ask about decisions characters make.

• Play: Share your imagination. What does that cloud look like? Be an airplane.

Other great ways to engage with early literacy books and activities at your local libraries.

• Fraser Valley Library & Juniper Library Story Stroll

• Granby Library & Kremmling Library Outdoor Storytime

• Read Along Books

• Children’s CDs for silly songs

• eBooks & eAudiobooks on Libby and OverDrive

• Sign up for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.