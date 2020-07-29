Osprey update: They grow so fast
As cam viewers have seen, the osprey chicks are really growing. It won’t be long before they are the size of their mother.
Dad has been doing a good job bringing lots of fish to the nest for everyone, as well as for himself. The new chicks will continue to grow, and mature over the next few weeks.
Before they are ready to fly, they will practice and exercise their wings by standing on the edge of the nest and flapping, but won’t actually fly until they are confident in their strength and ability.
To watch the osprey chicks, go to http://www.skyhinews.com/grand-lake-osprey-camera/.
