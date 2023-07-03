Polar Plunge in Grand Lake full of spirit, raises more than $74K for cancer nonprofit

The Spirit Polar Plunge raised funds to help residents with cancer. The June 25 event celebrated the resiliency of survivors and those still battling the disease.

John F Williams Photography/Courtesy Photo

Plenty of attendees made a splash at the sixth annual Spirit Polar Plunge June 25. Every summer in Grand Lake the Polar Plunge invites attendees to jump into the lake, while also raising money for a good cause.

The Taking Steps for Cancer fund received more than $74,000 to assist Grand County residents battling cancer. This is almost double what the Polar Plunge raised last year. Each recipient can receive up to $5,000 per year for treatment-related costs, which is disbursed by Mountain Family Center.

Dawn Reall, who helped organize the event alongside other volunteers, said that over 140 people attended this year.

Reall thanked Western Rivera and Charlie’s Sports Bar & Grill for sponsoring the event. After attendees took the plunge (or stood from the shore to cheer the plungers on), Taking Steps hosted several contests to award those who had participated.

The Spirit Polar Plunge is hosted each summer by the volunteer group, Taking Steps for Cancer. The nonprofit Mountain Family Center operates the cancer fund. John F Williams Photography/Courtesy Photo

Contest Winners

Largest team

First place: Bow Ties and Boxers with 64 people

Second place: Soldiers Stomping Cancer with 36 people

Most donations raised

First place: Soldiers Stomping Cancer, with over $57,000

Second place: Bow Ties and Boxers with nearly $10,000

Best costume

First place: Roger Rettig – Super Plunger

Second place: Suzy Maki – Bow Tie and Boxer Outfit

Over 140 people attended the Spirit Polar Plunge, enjoying the sunny weather when it was time to jump into the water. John F Williams/Courtesy Photo