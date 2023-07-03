Polar Plunge in Grand Lake full of spirit, raises more than $74K for cancer nonprofit
Plenty of attendees made a splash at the sixth annual Spirit Polar Plunge June 25. Every summer in Grand Lake the Polar Plunge invites attendees to jump into the lake, while also raising money for a good cause.
The Taking Steps for Cancer fund received more than $74,000 to assist Grand County residents battling cancer. This is almost double what the Polar Plunge raised last year. Each recipient can receive up to $5,000 per year for treatment-related costs, which is disbursed by Mountain Family Center.
Dawn Reall, who helped organize the event alongside other volunteers, said that over 140 people attended this year.
Reall thanked Western Rivera and Charlie’s Sports Bar & Grill for sponsoring the event. After attendees took the plunge (or stood from the shore to cheer the plungers on), Taking Steps hosted several contests to award those who had participated.
Contest Winners
Largest team
First place: Bow Ties and Boxers with 64 people
Second place: Soldiers Stomping Cancer with 36 people
Most donations raised
First place: Soldiers Stomping Cancer, with over $57,000
Second place: Bow Ties and Boxers with nearly $10,000
Best costume
First place: Roger Rettig – Super Plunger
Second place: Suzy Maki – Bow Tie and Boxer Outfit
