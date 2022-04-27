Police apprehend woman after high-speed chase through Winter Park, Fraser

Officers with the Fraser-Winter Park Police Department have apprehended a woman who engaged them in a high-speed chase through Fraser after she was stopped for not having a license plate.

At 6:05 p.m., a Fraser-Winter Park police officer pulled the woman over and asked her to identify herself. She refused and then fled the scene in her vehicle. Police initiated a pursuit that began near the Winter Park post office and went eastbound on Highway 40 at 80 miles per hour past Winter Park Resort. Fraser-Winter Park Police Chief Glen Trainor said the woman whipped her car around at approximately Lakota Drive and headed back toward the town of Winter Park, “not driving recklessly, doing a fairly reasonable speed.”

Once outside of Fraser, however, she started to speed up again, said Trainor. The police had set up “Stop Sticks,” triangle-shaped sticks filled with hollow nails, at County Road 5 and thought she had evaded them. They later discovered they had flatted one tire, before the woman pulled over just past the Fraser water treatment plant and fled on foot toward Devil’s Thumb Resort.

“You couldn’t see the car in the willows,” said Trainor. “A passerby told us she was running through the meadow.”

Police apprehended her and took her to the Grand County Jail, where they identified her by running a check on her license plate.

She is charged with Reckless Driving, Vehicular Eluding, and Obstructing Police. We will update this story tomorrow when we have more details.