Police seize narcotics, make arrests in unrelated traffic stops

During a traffic stop, Kremmling police reportedly found methamphetamine and psilocybin, leading to two arrests on Sunday.

Courtesy KPD

Two recent traffic stops in Grand County led to the seizure of methamphetamines, psilocybin and fentanyl, as well as the arrests of three people.

Around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Kremmling police reportedly stopped a white Chevy truck for a tag violation and discovered the driver, Aaron Vanas, was not licensed. According to police, the officer also noted that Vanas and his passenger, Cassandra Retzer-Castanon, were acting unusually.

With the help of a K-9 officer, a search of the truck revealed more than 23 grams of meth, in addition to 2.5 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, drug paraphernalia and distribution packaging.

Both Vanas and Retzer-Castanon were arrested. Vanas is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, driving with a revoked license and driving without registration.

Vanas



Retzer-Castanon



Police also charged Retzer-Castanon with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

In an unrelated incident, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office arrested Josh Miles, 28, on March 26 during another traffic stop.

According to the affidavit for Miles’ arrest, police pulled over a black sedan that failed to signal when turning at about 6:45 p.m. March 26 and found that Miles’ license had been revoked and that he had a criminal protection order in a separate case.

The affidavit adds that sedan’s plates were also registered to a different car and Miles told officers that he had just bought the sedan and didn’t have a title, bill of sale or insurance.

Upon a search of the sedan with a K-9 officer, police reportedly found a little over a gram of meth, a few pills of suspected fentanyl and used syringes.

Miles



Miles faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, driving under the influence, failing to signal, displaying fictitious plates and violating a protection order.

Vanas remain in the Grand County Jail on a $3,000 cash or surety bond. On Tuesday, Miles was released on a personal recognizance bond and Retzer-Castanon bonded out on a $5,000 cash or surety.