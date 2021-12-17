Poll: How should STRs be regulated?
Last week’s Sky-Hi News poll question and results are as follows.
Ready for snow? (206 votes)
• Gracious yes, I need my winter fix — 70%
• NO! I was enjoying this weirdly warm December — 25%
• I’m rooting for the world to burn, so the less water on the planet the better — 5%
Answer this week’s question below.
Sky-Hi News poll question
Loading …
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Community
Poll: How should STRs be regulated?
Last week’s Sky-Hi News poll question and results are as follows.