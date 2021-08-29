Pre-evacuation orders issued for Black Mountain Fire
Two areas in Grand County north of Parshall and Hot Sulphur Springs are being put on pre-evacuation orders by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office for the Black Mountain Fire.
On the county’s evacuation map, the areas under pre-evacuation status are K11 and HSS21. The evacuation map is available at gcgeo.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=ca4f74421b69416da9be1b9b92166534.
Residents in K11 and HSS21 should pack their belongings and be ready to leave at any moment, according to the sheriff’s office.
The fire, reported around 1 p.m. Sunday, was burning around 120 acres as of 4 p.m. in the remote Black Mountain Area off County Road 2 near Big Horn Park.
The sheriff’s office said the fire is being pushed south and southeast by winds.
The Black Mountain Fire is burning about two miles west of the East Troublesome burn scar.
